Source : Rupa and Company Limited Thursday, March 9, 2017 3:20PM IST (9:50AM GMT) (NSE:RUPA) Bumchums Amplifies the Fun Quotient with its New Campaign Kolkata, West Bengal, India Bumchums launches new ad campaign to reinforce its core message, Fun It Up! The new campaign is an attempt by the brand to resuscitate its public perception, and emerge as a young and fashion forward brand that it is! Bumchums launches new ad campaign to reinforce its core message, Fun It Up! The new campaign is an attempt by the brand to resuscitate its public perception, and emerge as a young and fashion forward brand that it is!



Announcing the launch, Mr Rajnish Agarwal, Brand President, Bumchums said, “We are delighted to roll out the new campaign. With this, we plan to give a fresh look to the brand and add up to the fun quotient. To harp on this, we’ve amplified our tagline “Fun It Up”. Now you’ll see our tagline in a much bigger font positioned in a slanting way. The slant in the tagline signifies a deviation from the mundane and boring, and clearly points towards the newer and happening things in life.



We’ve also added an arrow to the tagline, which again highlights our fashion forwardness and strengthens our commitment to bring the best to our consumers.”



The new campaign has been conceptualized by Scarecrow Communications Ltd. and is shot in an exotic location abroad.



“The new Bumchums campaign is all about fun and frolicking. We’ve used bright, effervescent colours to give the campaign a youthful feel that was much desired. The choice of venue is much in sync with the brand proposition and the target group it caters to,” confirms Mr Arunava Sengupta, Founder Director, Scarecrow Communications Ltd.



Bumchums’ new campaign focuses on enhancing the brand perception, as well as to establish a stronger connect with the end consumers. The brand also aims to highlight its product offerings and its wide product portfolio through the campaign.



Bumchums has modelled a 360 degree marketing plan to launch the campaign. Hitting it off with the print media, the campaign also integrates outdoor and digital spaces for promotion. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

