Source : BMW India Thursday, March 16, 2017 6:15PM IST (12:45PM GMT) GER:BMW:GR(GER:BMW:GR) BMW Group India to Increase Prices from 1 April 2017 Gurugram, Haryana, India BMW Group India will increase prices by average of 2% across the BMW and MINI product range from the beginning of Indian financial year (1 April 2017). BMW Group India will increase prices by average of 2% across the BMW and MINI product range from the beginning of Indian financial year (1 April 2017).



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW India has been in the forefront of providing Sheer Driving Pleasure to the Indian customers by introducing innovative products, building world-class dealerships and offering state-of-the-art services ahead of its time. In today’s economic conditions, to maintain our exceptional brand positioning and continue offering a distinct value proposition to our premium clientele, we have decided to marginally revise the prices of the BMW and MINI product portfolio.”



With its three brands, BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Along with automobiles and motorcycles, the BMW Group’s activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. Headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region), BMW India is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group. Till date, BMW Group invested over 4.9 billion Indian Rupees (€ 69 million) in BMW India. The wide range of BMW activities in India include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country. Currently, BMW India has 41 sales outlets in the Indian market. The total number of employees at BMW Group India is 650.



The BMW Plant Chennai locally produces the BMW 1 Series, the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. BMW dealerships also display the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, the BMW X6, the BMW Z4, the BMW M3 Sedan, the BMW M4 Coupe, the BMW M5 Sedan, the BMW M6 Gran Coupe, the BMW X5 M, the BMW X6 M and the BMW i8 which are available in the country as Completely Built-up Units.



MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India. Presently, the MINI model range in India includes the MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Countryman and the all-new MINI Clubman. MINI has established five exclusive dealerships in India.



Internet: www.bmw.in Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

