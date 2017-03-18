Source : Bharat Maa Shaheed Samman Trust Saturday, March 18, 2017 1:45PM IST (8:15AM GMT) Bharat Maa Shaheed Samman Trust Felicitates Martyrs Mr Sanjay Dalmia, Chairman Dalmia Group of Companies, spearheads the movement to recognize the supreme sacrifice made by freedom fighters for India New Delhi, Delhi, India Bharat Maa Shaheed Samman Trust organized “Bharat Maa Gaurav Sandhya” a musical program of patriotic songs, to felicitate families of our great Freedom Fighters, in the remembrance of their supreme sacrifice. Bharat Maa Shaheed Samman Trust organized “Bharat Maa Gaurav Sandhya” a musical program of patriotic songs, to felicitate families of our great Freedom Fighters, in the remembrance of their supreme sacrifice. The event was held at 9, Dalmia House, Tees January Lane on 17th March 2017. At the event, Mr. Sanjay Dalmia honored the families of our great freedom fighters, who were invited from various parts of India.



Bharat Maa Shaheed Samman Trust has been organizing “Bharat Maa Gaurav Sandhya” a musical program of patriotic songs, in various parts of India, as an accolade to the memory of Freedom Fighters and to instill a sense of pride and gratification among the young of the society.



Commenting on the event, Mr Sanjay Dalmia, Chairman Dalmia Group of Companies said, “As a responsible citizen of India, it is our duty to give back to the nation in whatever small tokens we can. It is my endeavor to lead the conversation on highlighting the supreme sacrifices which fueled our freedom struggle and Bharat Maa Gaurav Sandhya is a vital cog in this movement. Furthermore, there is a dire need in today’s fast paced society/culture to engage with the youth and encourage them to be proud of the rich history of our great nation. This felicitation event is a small step by the Dalmia Group to instill patriotism and pride in each and every Indian citizen.”



Sharing his thoughts Mr. Amit Azad (Great nephew of Shaheed CS Azaad) said, “We encourage such events where freedom fighters of the country are remembered and recognized. For our nation to emerge as a super power we need to revive the spirit of patriotism in the country. Passion for the betterment of the country should be in the heart of each and every individual.”



Names of family members of Martyrs, who were facilitated:

Mr. Amit Azad Great Nephew of Shaheed C S Azad Mr. Anuj Thapar Grandson of Shaheed Sukhdev Mr. Subhash Tope Great Grandson of Shaheed Tatiya Tope Mr. Vijay Sisodia 17th generation of Maharana Pratap Mr Satyasheel Raj guru Grandson of Shaheed Raj Guru Shri Arun Jhansiwale Great Grandson of Rani Laxmi Bhai of Jhansi Shri Raghu Nath Pandey 5th generation of Shaheed Mangal Pandey Shri Kiranjeet Singh Nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Shri Aseem Rathore Grandson of Shaheed Mahavir of Bhagat Singh Brigade Shri Ashfaq Ullah Khan Grandson of Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Shri Raj Bahadur Singh Tomar Family member of Shaheed Ram Prasad Bismil

Mr Sanjay Dalmia, is a noted Industrialist and former Member of Parliament, known for his philanthropic activities. He co-founded the "Bharat Maa Shaheed Samman Trust", with the sole focus of expressing gratitude and applauding the freedom fighters who came together to brawl against the colonial powers and win freedom for our Mother nation at the cost of surrendering their very life. The trust is also extends financial support to the dependents of the Martyrs for Education and livelihood.

