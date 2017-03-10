Belmac Felicitates Women with ‘Power Woman Awards’, this International Women’s Day

To recognize the efforts and contribution of women, Belmac – a real estate arm by Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (I) Ltd. felicitated women on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The aim of these awards was to encourage women achievers who have significantly contributed from different walks of life for the outstanding work in their respective fields.”

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Vidip Jatia, Director, Belmac, said, “We at Belmac are delighted to present these awards to women for their outstanding achievements and contribution in their respective fields. Through this initiative Belmac once again speaks about its brand philosophy of commitment and respect towards the community.”

These awards were given away to women from different categories like fashion, education, environment, research, art and culture, social work, business, etc. The event witnessed eminent personalities and public figures like Nivedita Saboo, Ankita Shroff, Corina Manuel, Chandrakala Sanap, Namrata Jadhav, Sangeeta Tiwari among many others.

List of Women Awardees: