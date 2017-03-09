Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital Launches Community Connect

Aware Gleneagles Global Hospitals, a Parkway Pantai Enterprise launched COMMUNITY CONNECT – an initiative to educate the public on various diseases and their management. First of the series of many events was an interactive session on Pulmonary Hypertension.



Management of a chronic disease is not just about the patient and doctor but it also involves the patient family. Hence “Community Connect” intends to educate the population at large on various diseases and their management. Gleneagles global is committed to engage with the community to improve health awareness,” said Dr. Sharath Chandran, Chief Operation Officer, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital, LB Nagar.



Mr. Sanjeev P, father of 37-year-old lady diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension said, “Initially they didn’t know anything about the disease. They were not aware if the condition can be cured or not. These kind of gatherings will increase awareness among the public suffering from rare kind of diseases, and the treatment options available.”



The session on Pulmonary Hypertension was attended by 30 patients and their families. The event witnessed clarifying doubts of patients and educating them on managing their condition. A free Echocardiography test along with a session on nutrition and Physiotherapy was on offer for the public as part of the community connect initiative.



Present at the event were Dr. Rajeev Garg, Dr. Mukesh Rao (Sr. Cardiologist), Dr. Ravindra, and Dr. Sudhir Prasad (Sr. Pulmonologist).