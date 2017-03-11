Avtar Singh Bhadana (BJP) Wins from Meerapur in the State of UP

The people of India were waiting for 11th March, 2017 as the destiny of their progress and success was to be decided today. And finally it has been proven that people have emerged on the path of prosperity and progress as BJP wins the UP elections with overwhelming majority.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, BJP has come out successful in these elections with a big majority.



People have also shown their utmost faith in Avtar Singh Bhadana who is the representative of the party from Meerapur, Muzaffarnagar district and has come to the fore as the winner of these elections from the constituency. Western UP has been governed by parties like BSP and Congress since a few years but this time Avtar Singh Bhadana has changed the scenario and it is BJP which is flying high.



Avtar Singh Bhadana, with his efforts, has managed to bring a vote bank from majority of the communities other than just his constituency.



The Gujjar community and OBCs have always supported Congress and BSP but due to lack of development in the state, this time these communities have come forward and have completely supported BJP. It is the time for BJP to shine in the state.



Avtar Singh Bhadana's victory has declared that people now want to take forward steps with him. It is because of his enormous efforts that today the Gujjar community and OBCs have shown faith in the party.



We congratulate the citizens of UP for choosing Avtar Singh Bhadana!