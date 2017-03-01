Adda52.com Unveils New Software Upgrade for Enhanced Game Play

The largest poker site in India, Adda52.com, has upped the stakes in the online poker world by bringing forth its upgraded poker platform with a plethora of new and advanced features. The poker site now features the desktop version 3.0 software that promises an enhanced game lobby with a refreshing design.



The UI of the desktop browser had moved from a flash based software to HTML in 2015 and now, the site is once again improving the software by migrating to AngularJS. Adda52 3.0 brings many benefits to the players from the lobby itself and here are some of the key features.



1. Smoother Multi Tabling – The biggest change is the ‘Cascade/Tile feature’ that will allow players to view as well as resize multiple tables for easier game play. Using the latest tile feature in the game lobby of Adda52.com, players will now be able to tile all open tables, and toggle back and forth between tables.

2. User Friendly Interface – The new version of Adda52.com software also promises players a better interface with bigger cards. All cards including hole cards as well as community cards will appear in bigger size now. This will help in better visibility while multi tabling.

3. Global Settings – With the new version of the software, the players can easily access game setting from the lobby and all game rooms. The big surprise is the ‘Hotkeys feature’ in the game setting that will allow players to play online poker without the mouse.

4. Ease of Navigation – The new lobby includes drop down menus that make it easier to navigate to and from the ring games and tournament tables that players are looking for.

5. Organized Information – Players will be able to access their account information and change password in the lobby itself. The new version will also allow players to see the loyalty earned during certain games and tourneys.



“We are continuously striving to give our players a world-class poker experience and with Adda52 3.0, we believe we have taken it a step further. A small group of our players were given early access to the new software and the response has been extremely positive and enthusiastic,” disclosed Anuj Gupta, Founder & CEO of Adda52.com.