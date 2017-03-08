A Marriage Made in Brand Heaven – Expereal Unites with BELIEVE to Provide their Expertise for Brand Building

The international brand consultancy, BELIEVE Branding and Expereal, the Indian brand and business transformation consultancy, are partnering together to unite local market insights with ‘Best in Class’ international competency of brand design delivery.

BELIEVE Branding are both designers and brand consultants with a firm belief that more than ever, brand advantage comes from generating ideas that change behaviours, disrupt the status quo and inspire followers. With offices in Sydney, Melbourne and with specialists regularly on the ground in each of India and also Dubai we are well placed to leverage our considerable European, Asian, Indian and Middle Eastern experience to powerfully unite the best of local insight with international best brand practice.

Blair Triplett, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of BELIEVE says, "The opportunity to partner successfully with Expereal is the first step any serious client in India should take as a catalyst to bringing brand strategy to life by way of compelling design. The collaboration is proven over a number of years and the skill sets are one hundred percent complimentary”.



Expereal is two and half years young, though imminently more mature in terms of experience. Based in Gurgaon, our mandate is to dig deep into the core of why a brand exists, transform brands and businesses via relentlessly seeking to unearth the ‘Nugget of Insight’ that will lead to brand profitability and a lasting competitive edge. We exist for organisations, institutions, concepts, teams, people and places.

Aniruddha Banerjee, Co-Founder & Partner of Expereal says, "The Opportunity for Expereal to collaborate with BELIEVE is truly a first class offering to FMCG and Corporate clients alike. Being able to bring to life real and tangible insight by combining brand strategy and international design to help transform Indian businesses is long overdue".



Together, Expereal and BELIEVE seamlessly unite the ‘Who I am and what I should do’ with the ‘What I should look like’. The sum of the parts is more than the whole and the very reason why many astute Indian FMCG companies and Corporates are engaging BELIEVE and Expereal.



Aditya Deb Gooptu, Business Head & Executive VP, Godfrey Philips India (GPI) says:

"The BELIEVE-Expereal combination has continually delivered strategically and creatively with recent work on the Hawkeye brand being no exception.



Working directly with the management team is always a pleasurable and engaging experience and allowed the essence of the brand to be defined and brought to life beyond expectation.



I would not hesitate to recommend BELIEVE and Expereal, the partnership is truly first class”.

Anirban Ghosh, CEO, Dream Bake Private Limited, says:

“Expereal and Believe have helped transform our fledgling Winkies brand into a benchmark brand for the Cakes industry in India. We have achieved massive growth in the last 3 years, and have invested hugely in capacity building thanks to powerful demand. I would recommend this partnership to anyone.”