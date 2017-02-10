Zago Launches Innovative Breakfast Shake

Zago is India’s first Super Foods brand, with a range of products catering to fitness-conscious urbanites. Launched in December 2015 with a ready-to-drink protein – Body Buddy, Zago is now set to launch Breakfast Shake, a new range of ready-to-drink shakes.

In today’s hyperactive age, paucity of time forces one to continuously look for convenient and healthy food options. That’s where Zago Breakfast Shake fits in. Packed with the goodness of Australian Oats, Proteins and Vitamins, Zago Breakfast Shake is available in 3 flavours – Chocolate, Mango and Almond and is priced at Rs. 50. It is Gluten free and has no preservatives. Oats is a wonder grain that has more soluble fibre than wheat and rice, thereby making it a perfect ingredient for a healthy lifestyle. It is packed with fibre and protein, which keeps one fuller for longer, controls hunger pangs and thereby helps in managing weight. Making Zago Breakfast Shake a part of one’s daily routine is not just healthy, it also requires no effort. Zago Breakfast shake is a smarter way to stay healthy & fit.



Speaking on the launch, Sridhar Varadaraj, Managing Partner at Ricco Delizio says “It is a proven fact that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and yet it is also the most skipped meal among urbanites. Zago Breakfast Shake is for the urban professional who may not have the time to prepare a healthy, wholesome breakfast.”



Zago Breakfast Shake will be available in over 1000 stores across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad.



It will also be available online at Bigbasket.com, healthkart.com and zagolife.com.