Source : YASH Technologies Thursday, February 2, 2017 11:00AM IST (5:30AM GMT) YASH Technologies Announces Acquisition of the Data Sciences and Analytics Arm of a Hyderabad Based IT Services Company Acquisition will significantly boost Yash’s abilities to drive advanced analytics & transformational services for its customers Hyderabad, India YASH Technologies, a leading technology services and outsourcing partner for global companies, today announced the acquisition of the Data Sciences and Analytics Arm of a Hyderabad based IT Services Company. This acquisition, while bolstering YASH’s IP footprint would add to the rich talent of Data scientists in the organization.



“The acquisition strengthens YASH’s position in providing cutting edge advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality and Blockchain solutions and services,” said Bala Navuluri, COO, YASH Technologies. He added, “It will enable us to harness these capabilities and platforms to support our customer’s digital transformation journey.”



YASH would develop and enhance the Business Process modeling framework, Transformation Platform and focused Supply chain management solutions (that have been acquired). This will help create business agility and sustainable competitive advantage for its customers by providing them with Forecasting, Optimization, Predictive modeling & Simulation solutions.



The incoming team of data scientists and domain experts with rich and varied global experience while strengthening the deep functional and Industry expertise of YASH will provide heft to YASH’s Advisory-Consulting practice.



YASH Customers in US, Europe and India across Automotive, Lifesciences, Engineering, Oil & gas, BFSI and Retail, among others would be able to take advantage of the platforms and consulting abilities in their drive towards transforming data for business leverage.



