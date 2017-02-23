World Renowned Trade Fair Brand ISH – Targeting Integrated Building Solutions – Marks its Launch in India

Marking the launch of the world’s leading trade fair brand for the integrated building solutions sector in India – ISH India powered by IPA opened its doors at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida today.

The three-day trade fair has brought the market leaders of sanitation and plumbing sectors including Ashirvad Pipes Pvt. Ltd., Astral Poly Technik Ltd., Ebara Pumps Europe S.P.A, Eureka Forbes, Geberit India, Matter & Plat Wilo, Prince Pipes Pvt. Ltd., Rajco Metal Industries Pvt. Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd, Schell India Pvt. Ltd., Vernet (France), Viega India Pvt. Ltd. among others who are unveiling market-ready products at the fair for the implementation of intelligent building technologies – a need of the hour for India’s urban development and smart cities.

The Union Budget 2017 has ensured that sanitation is one of the top priorities for the government in the next financial year. While at the rural level, this will focus on providing the basic hygiene essentials like clean toilets and piped water supply, at the urban level this translates to re-engineering sanitation systems and suitable waste-management. Smart cities, on the other hand, will integrate infrastructure and sustainable sanitation with water metering, waste water treatment and recycling.

“The need of the hour is to further accelerate the adoption and promotion of state-of-the-art water management practices and technologies across various sectors. To make this happen, international events like ISH India shall play a catalytic role in taking forward this National mission.” Said Dr. Prem C Jain, Chairman, Indian Green Building Council at the occasion.



Focusing on these fundamental segments, leading technology players are showcasing solutions suited for the Indian market at ISH India powered by IPA. Among the highlights include:

Introduction of the ‘Sloan TruFlush’ solution, specifically designed for the Indian market to manage water accuracy and conservation by Sloan Valve Company Introduction of Smartwash – a fully automatic German engineered hands-free hygiene solutions by Dr. Weisner Lifestyle products Advanced ‘flow products’ for water supply, drainage and sewage, produced using the latest extrusion and injection-molding technologies by Israeli manufacturer Huliot Pipes & Fittings Pvt. Ltd. ElectriFLEX Series field convertible commercial electric water heaters which offers convertibility of voltage, phase, and kW input by BrandFord White Exclusive showcase of Prince Pipes & Fittings Pvt. Ltd. new premium range: Ultrafit, Silentfit, Foamfit, Durafit, Drainfit High-quality sanitary installations and solutions by European leader of sanitary products, Geberit Water hammer arrester which acts like “surge protector” for water surges in pipes by Lehry Valves The LIDCO Linear and Point Drains which facilitate easy drainage of water and sludge without additional architectural modifications Tubolit S-Plus, the ideal solution to insulate in-wall plumbing pipes in a reduced space by Capri Bathaid Pvt. Ltd. An automatic valve that reduces and stabilizes the pressure of a fluid in a water distribution conduit by Chintan Enterprises Manual and motorised Back-Water protection systems by Nugreen Building Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Architects, design professionals, city planners, and smart city decision makers can explore and experience these solutions live at the ongoing fair until 25th February 2017.

The fair is part of the first ever transforming “Build Fair Alliance” a consortium of co-located leading exhibition organisers which includes solutions for:

– International trade fair showcasing plumbing, sanitation, bathroom & kitchen, renewable energy and home automation systems in India ACREX India 2017 covering HVAC, on Refrigeration and Cold Chain, Air-Conditioning, Ventilation and Intelligent Buildings

covering HVAC, on Refrigeration and Cold Chain, Air-Conditioning, Ventilation and Intelligent Buildings Fire & Security India Expo (FSIE) 2017 previewing Fire safety & security solutions

previewing Fire safety & security solutions Fensterbau Frontale India 2017 focusing on Façade & Fenestration products

focusing on Façade & Fenestration products Glasspro India encompassing solutions and innovations for the glass industry

