World of Hyatt Welcomes New Era with “For a World of Understanding”

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the launch of World of Hyatt, Hyatt’s new global platform grounded in the simple idea that a little understanding goes a long way. This reflects Hyatt’s purpose and reaffirms its commitment to building genuine and trusted experiences and engaging its community of loyalists in a way that is meaningful to them.



“World of Hyatt is an expression of who we are,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “It’s a platform powered by our purpose – caring for people so they can be their best – and it inspires how we engage with guests, interact with colleagues and owners, and operate our business. Importantly, it’s designed to deepen our relationship with our community beyond traditional hotel stays.”



Launching an Ambitious Campaign

The launch of World of Hyatt is supported by an unprecedented integrated marketing campaign, “For a World of Understanding.” The campaign will debut its anthem spot with a universal message during the 89th Oscars® broadcast, leveraging a series of personal vignettes that speak to the power of understanding. The anthem features Grammy nominated recording artist Andra Day singing, “What the World Needs Now is Love,” the timeless song from Hal David (lyrics) and Burt Bacharach (music composition).



“The work on World of Hyatt was driven by a simple insight about the human heart – that the greatest longing is to know and be known, to understand and be understood,” said Maryam Banikarim, global chief marketing officer, Hyatt. “This platform is about the power of a little understanding. Listening, noticing each other, extending a thoughtful gesture – can make all the difference. This is how we connect on a deeper level – to inspire irrational loyalty.”



“What made me want to work with Hyatt is the campaign itself. It’s an incredible message and my heart is of the same kind,” said Andra Day. “I hope this allows people to realize that if you are willing to understand and to listen, then you actually can be understood, because it creates a desire in other people to want to hear you as well.”

Created by MullenLowe, the spot was filmed earlier this year in Thailand, Morocco and Spain, and explores how people from different cultures unite through simple human connections.



“We knew there was a great opportunity to not only craft something very honest, authentic and true to the Hyatt brand but also create something resonant at a time when the world really needs it,” said Tim Vaccarino, executive creative director, MullenLowe. “It’s the small things that can have an amazing impact, things everyone is capable of; a knowing glance, a smile, an outstretched hand. These things transcend race, language and culture.”



The global campaign will extend across TV, digital, social, out-of-home, in-hotel, print, and events throughout 2017 with an emphasis in the United States, China and India.



Building Meaningful Experiences

World of Hyatt is building personalized experiences to promote understanding through travel. These experiences are designed to bring the World of Hyatt community together to learn, connect and celebrate the world. Collaborating with AFAR, a company that was founded on the notion that travel brings about understanding, allows World of Hyatt a way to engage guests beyond traditional hotel stays.



World of Hyatt and AFAR are preparing an immersive once in a lifetime excursion to Tokyo. The three-day experiential itinerary will provide unparalleled access to the city in a way that will create unforgettable memories and relationships. More details will be announced soon.

Putting Empathy Into Action

There is interest from the World of Hyatt community to “pay it forward.” To this end, World of Hyatt is collaborating with non-profits, Learning AFAR and No Barriers USA, to support a program designed to inspire transformational learning. Students who might not otherwise have the chance will be given a life-changing experience designed to help them better understand themselves and the world around them.



World of Hyatt is supporting Chicago Public School students to participate in an immersive 4-6 month curriculum that teaches students how to overcome obstacles, live a life of purpose and give back to the world, culminating in a 10-day excursion to Costa Rica. Students will explore the country’s unique culture to foster personal growth and leadership skills, enabling them to see what is possible in their lives and how they can contribute their best to the world. Upon return, students have the opportunity to demonstrate leadership as they share their learnings from this transformative expedition with their school and community.

Reimagined Loyalty Program

The World of Hyatt loyalty program will go live on March 1. The new program was announced in October to provide existing members a clear view into the changes. With understanding as the guiding principle, the loyalty program was designed based on listening and taking action. There are more tiers and more ways to earn status, which allows for more meaningful rewards and benefits for members. The tier names – Discoverist, Explorist, Globalist – reflect the aspirations of members as they travel and expand their world. And the rewards and benefits, such as providing more ways to earn free nights, reflect what matters to them most.

“With World of Hyatt, we don’t just want to welcome you to our world, we want to understand yours,” said Jeff Zidell, senior vice president, loyalty, Hyatt. “We listened and reimagined our loyalty program to emphasize more meaningful rewards and benefits at every level. More than just great locations, luxurious rooms and amenities, World of Hyatt is about connecting you to the people, places and experiences at the heart of your world.”

Seeing The World Through Others Eyes

Hyatt also turned to the Hyatt family to bring its story to life. Hyatt colleagues around the world wore Spectacles by Snap Inc. to offer a perspective of the world through their eyes. Their stories have been woven together and will be shared internally and externally through social media and other channels. Their stories can be seen here: https://youtu.be/Ced5P7proZE.



Additional original content from World of Hyatt will debut throughout the year.



For more information about World of Hyatt, please visit www.hyatt.com/understanding.



The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.