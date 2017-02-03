Source : WIPRO Friday, February 3, 2017 6:38PM IST (1:08PM GMT) NYSE:WIT(BSE:507685)(NSE:WIPRO)(NYSE:WIT) Wipro Rated as a Top Digital Service Provider in Retail by Zinnov East Brunswick, New Jersey, United States & Bangalore, Karnataka, India Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced that it has been ranked as a “leader” in the ‘Zinnov zones for Digital Services in Retail – 2016’ research report by Zinnov Management Consulting.



Zinnov estimates a total digital spending of ~ $70B by retailers globally in 2016; with the market size expected to reach $150B by 2020, growing at over 20% per annum. The report provides a snapshot of a digitally-enabled modern retail enterprise and the impact of digital transformation in the retail industry, across its entire value chain.



Zinnov conducted an analysis of 21 digital service providers across the globe focused on providing digital services to retailers. Wipro was ranked in the leadership Zone and was ranked as one of the top digital services providers for retailers in the assessment done basis capabilities and client feedback.



Apart from an overall rating, the report also provides a relative positioning of service providers across 6 key retail sub segments – Marketing and Sales, Store Operations, Supply Chain Management, Merchandising, Customer Experience and Online Commerce. Wipro was ranked in the Leadership zone in all the 6 sub segments.



“Wipro came out among the top digital retail services providers in the Zinnov Zones assessment among global service providers that Zinnov evaluated. The company has a large base of relevant talent pool comprising big data professionals, retail domain experts, solution architects, UI developers and UX designers. Wipro’s capabilities across the spectrum of retail digital services from design to implementation are complemented by their investments in building a portfolio of over 45 platforms, frameworks and solutions/products,” said Praveen Bhadada, Partner and Digital Practice Head, Zinnov. “Wipro’s strength in digital retail services spanning Store Operations, Supply Chain Management, and Merchandising leverages capabilities across cloud, mobility, IoT and AI to provide connected, personalized and omni channel customer experience A mature analytics services portfolio catering to social media, in-store and web channels as well as significant experience in deploying online commerce platforms such as Oracle ATG, Hybris, and Websphere makes Wipro a true new age digital partner for retailers globally,” he added



“Digitalization is central to driving the future of retail and our focus in Retail Digital services has been towards industry leading innovation and offerings that enable our customers to win the future. We are delighted to be have been ranked in the Leadership Zone for our Digital Services in Retail,” said Srini Pallia, President – Consumer Strategic Business Unit, Wipro Limited.



Hari Shetty, Global Head- Retail vertical, Wipro Limited said, “It is an honor to be recognized as a leader in digital services for the retail industry. We take pride in helping our retail clients embrace digital disruption and help them to win in a hyper competitive market place, through our investments in the digital value chain: ‘think it – design it – build it – run it’. The rating we have received reflects the confidence of our clients in having Wipro helping them in their digital transformation journey.”



The full report can be accessed at: http://www.slideshare.net/zinnov/zinnov-zones-digital-in-retail.



