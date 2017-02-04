Source : WIPRO Saturday, February 4, 2017 11:20AM IST (5:50AM GMT) NYSE:WIT(BSE:507685)(NSE:WIPRO)(NYSE:WIT) Wipro Celebrates Wipro Earthian Awards 2016 Wipro earthian – India’s largest sustainability education program for schools and colleges Bangalore, Karnataka, India Wipro Ltd. (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today celebrated with the winning teams, the sixth edition of Wipro earthian program. The program provides a platform for learning about sustainability within the education process in schools and colleges.



The 2016 edition of the annual Wipro earthian program received over 1000+ submissions from across India, out of which 10 schools and 10 colleges have been selected as winners by an independent expert jury.



The winning institutes were awarded a certificate each along with cash prizes. The awards were distributed by Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro Ltd. as part of a special day-long event at Wipro’s Sarjapur Campus, Bengaluru. The event saw achievers from different walks of life share learnings with the students, along with a unique musical performance by the Vasu Dixit Collective and the Bangalore School Of Music.



Wipro earthian is India’s largest sustainability education program for schools and colleges. It is designed to act as a catalyst for fostering excellence in sustainability thinking and action amongst youth.



For schools, the program consisted of two parts – one was focused on encouraging a level of understanding of the themes through various activities detailed out in booklets. In the second part of the program, the teams were asked to submit essays that conveyed the essence of their understanding of the chosen topic.



The winning institutes will now be involved in a long term continuous engagement program, which will enable a deeper understanding of issues pertaining to sustainability. This joint, collaborative engagement brings the winning institutes, Wipro, and expert sustainability partners together.



Since 2011, Wipro earthian has engaged with more than 50,000 institutes, 1,25,000 students and 12,000 teachers. 2016 has also seen a threefold increase in participation since the first edition of Wipro earthian.



Anurag Behar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Wipro Ltd. said, “This year marks the completion of six years of Wipro earthian. However, for us, we see the program as a long term journey. We are truly honoured that this initiative has been brought to life by the many participating institutions across the country. The overarching purpose of Wipro earthian is to collaborate and work along with schools and colleges so that sustainability becomes more and more integral to education. We are particularly inspired by the knowledge and enthusiastic engagement shown by students from disadvantaged rural areas on issues of sustainability. It gives us hope that the citizens of tomorrow will act with the responsibility and wisdom that our world badly needs.”



The winning schools include L`ecole Chempaka International, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, Punjab, Secondary School Yadavwadi, Pune, Maharashtra, ZP School, Solapur, Maharashtra, Prakriya Green Wisdom School Jivavaividhya, Kamaraj English Medium School, Brookshabad, Port Blair, Sree Gurukul, Tumkur, Karnataka, Kingcup Public School, Itanagar, Arunachal, Govt Higher Secondary School, Beawar, Ajmer, Mahalakshmi High School, Sanquelim, Goa, City Montessori School, Kanpur Road, Lucknow and Purva Madhyamik Vidyalay, Itonja, Uttar Pradesh.



The winning colleges include Malaviya national institute of Technology, Jaipur, Rajasthan, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Institute of Management Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, SASTRA University, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, Pune College of Engineering, Pune , Maharashtra, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, Kerala, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, West Bengal, and Aadishwar College of Engineering, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.



About Wipro Limited



Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company that delivers solutions to enable its clients do business better. Wipro delivers winning business outcomes through its deep industry experience and a 360 degree view of “Business through Technology.” By combining digital strategy, customer centric design, advanced analytics and product engineering approach, Wipro helps its clients create successful and adaptive businesses. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, Wipro has a dedicated workforce of over 170,000, serving clients across 6 continents. For more information, please visit www.wipro.com



Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements



Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

