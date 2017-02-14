Source : WIPRO Tuesday, February 14, 2017 6:14PM IST (12:44PM GMT) NYSE:WIT(BSE:507685)(NSE:WIPRO)(NYSE:WIT) Wipro Builds Industry-Focused Big Data Analytics-as-a-Service Platform on IBM Bluemix Data Discovery Platform, a ‘pay-per-insight’ model analytics solution, enables faster data-driven decisions, customized by industry East Brunswick, New Jersey, United States & Bangalore, Karnataka, India Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced it is delivering analytics-based insights for specific industries with the Data Discovery Platform, its newest big data analytics-as-a-service solution. Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced it is delivering analytics-based insights for specific industries with the Data Discovery Platform, its newest big data analytics-as-a-service solution. Built with IBM BigInsights and IBM dashDB and developed on Bluemix, IBM's cloud platform, the solution accelerates insight-driven decision making through pre-built applications for specific industries, such as banking and financial services, retail, energy, education and manufacturing.



In many organizations, internal and external data exist in silos across the company, making it difficult and expensive to collect and analyze. The Data Discovery Platform helps businesses unlock the true value of their structured and unstructured data to deliver insights customized to the customer’s industry sector.



Wipro and IBM developers collaborated on the solution which is available in an outcome-based ‘pay-per-insight’ cloud delivery model. It has been customized for a number of specific industries and their associated overall processes, including: Banking and financial services to reduce customer attrition, forecast sales volume, segment customers, create revenue models and predict claims subrogation

to reduce customer attrition, forecast sales volume, segment customers, create revenue models and predict claims subrogation Education to improve graduation rates by identifying positive and negative academic and non-academic influencers and creating student risk profiles

to improve graduation rates by identifying positive and negative academic and non-academic influencers and creating student risk profiles IT to monitor data operations and predict batch delays and failures in real time

to monitor data operations and predict batch delays and failures in real time Energy to detect anomalies, predict fraud and profitability in energy trading

to detect anomalies, predict fraud and profitability in energy trading Marketing to automate, configure and integrate social feed monitoring

to automate, configure and integrate social feed monitoring Manufacturing to measure the health of individual assets and develop predictive maintenance schedules

to measure the health of individual assets and develop predictive maintenance schedules Mining to predict maintainability of assets and reduce risks in work environments

to predict maintainability of assets and reduce risks in work environments Retail to understand customer behavior inside stores using WiFi logs and iBeacon traces, recommend product bundling and identify factors influencing store performance. The Data Discovery Platform offers a unique value proposition driving an accelerated time to market for insights, resulting in augmented and better decision-making. The solution's modular, approach, coupled with machine learning, natural language processing, visualization and stream computing capability enable flexible and scalable responses to dynamic business requirements.



“Today’s businesses, without exception, have to be disruptive. Wipro’s Data Discovery Platform, built on IBM’s Cognitive and Cloud Platforms offers clients immediate access to insights giving them a competitive edge. IBM and Wipro are working together to help our customers discover the value of their existing data while leveraging leading-edge cloud and cognitive technologies,” said Pallab Deb, Vice President & Global Head – Analytics, Wipro Limited.



“As businesses transition into cognitive enterprises, it is not enough to simply leverage big data platforms. Companies need to generate true, business changing insights that can pull data from wherever it might be stored,” said Stephen Crain, Business Unit Executive, Global System Integrators, IBM. “By incorporating IBM BigInsights and IBM dashDB into Wipro’s Data Discovery Platform, Wipro clients will be able to accelerate their transformation into cognitive enterprises.”



In October 2015, Wipro and IBM announced a collaboration wherein Wipro would use the IBM Bluemix cloud platform for the agile creation and deployment of mobile, analytics and machine learning solutions for clients around the world. The Data Discovery Platform is one of the solutions from Wipro to be built on the Bluemix platform.



To learn more about Wipro's Data Discovery Platform, visit http://www.wipro.com/microsite/ddp/ Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

