Will FinTech Make Banks Disappear?

Mobile wallets and bitcoin are not the only disruptions for the financial services sector. Digital disruption in numerous ways, like adoption of machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and big data is changing the way banks, insurance and asset management companies work. Further, IT and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) companies are working hard to provide solutions for this new paradigm.



In this regard, Frost & Sullivan is hosting its Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) Council – a Leadership Breakfast Session on Financial Technology (FinTech) and the Future of Financial Services at Frost & Sullivan Chennai on March 03, 2017 between 08-10 AM to provide an orientation on current trends in FinTech, the changing financial services sector, new business models, and growth opportunities for the ITES and the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industries.



“Technology is driving the financial services revolution, and while the challenges are substantial the rewards will be huge,” said Jean-Noël Georges, Global Program Director, Digital Transformation Practice (ICT), Frost & Sullivan. “The FinTech sector grew six-fold over 2013-2015 to reach an estimated €18 billion, and global non-cash transactions are expected to reach €630.6 billion by 2020. As advanced technologies alter the financial services ecosystem, tech-savvy consumers will seek out players that support accessibility, affordability, and availability.”



Agenda:

The Leadership Breakfast Session will start with a short presentation on Frost & Sullivan's proprietary intelligence, which will lead to a round-table discussion with attendees. The session will be led by Anand S., Vice President, Tech Vision, Frost & Sullivan, along with Haritha Ramachandran, Associate Director, Digital Transformation Practice (ICT), Frost & Sullivan.



Focus Areas of the Session:

Frost & Sullivan will throw light on the key global trends in FinTech; investments in FinTech start-ups; impact of key disruptions on the industry, and growth opportunity areas.



Who will benefit and how:

Technology Providers: Gain support for your go-to-market strategy and ensure that you are fully aligned with industry trends

Financial Services Market Participants: Harness emerging technology trends to drive your business to the next level

C- Level Executives: CEOs, CTOs, COOs, CMOs

Senior Managers: Vice Presidents, Directors, General Managers

