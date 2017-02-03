Wiley India’s Vikas Gupta Highlights CFA Exam Resources in the 7th India Investment Conference

Wiley India recently partook in the 7th India Investment Conference. The event was honored by the Taj Lands End, Mumbai on January 13, 2017. It was a joint effort of two decorated organizations − CFA Institute and CFA Society India. This forum presented a one-of-its-kind opportunity to study future investment forecasts. Under the leadership of Vikas Gupta, Wiley India made itself present in this event through their pavilion.

Vikas Gupta believes that ‘content is king’. Well-furbished and easy to understand training material attracts a lot of attention from students. In this note, Wiley India under the leadership of Vikas Gupta showcased their CFA Exam review Courses and titles from their CFA Investment Series. These resources were widely acclaimed by the India Investment Conference delegates.

Apart from Wiley India, the 7th India Investment Conference was attended by a host of professionals like chief investment officers, financial analysts, chartered financial experts, risk managers, research analysts, financial advisers, wealth managers, investment bankers, portfolio managers, and also market strategists. This conference addressed ‘alphas’, which in the market terminology refers to the risk ratio investors use to calculate returns and predict them. It’s an active return on an investment. Questions that were asked in the forum included ‘What resources generate the most alphas in different markets and asset groups?’ and ‘Beta risk factoring strategies are often disguised as ‘alpha’, how do you tell them apart?’

Apart from the interesting keynote on generating alphas by the exploitation of market irregularity, the agenda of the event also included speeches on Asia’s development and asset distribution. It was established that Asia is gaining momentum in its asset management industry. Liberalization has deepened capital markets significantly and by 2025, Asian countries will be leading the world market in the forefront. The growth will not be easy, however. Meager deposit account rates and scarce pension savings imply the growing demand for asset management. The speech also illuminated the three main asset growth inducers for Asia, which are namely liberalization, financial deepening, and booming pension requirements. The behavioral finances speech gave the Wiley India team a fair idea of the relationship between irregular financial decision and the cognitive psychological theory. More subjects such as China’s economic challenges were discussed.

Earlier, the 6th India Investment Conference in 2016 had a delegate attendance of more than 400 members and non-members. According to the report released by CFA Institute, 28% of the attendees were research analysts, followed by 13% of chief-level executives. 24% of the crowd had private asset base as compared to the 18% institutional asset bases. Additionally, only 39% of them were recorded to be on the buying side. The sponsorship program of India Investment was divided into three varieties. The highest being ‘Platinum Sponsor’ offered nine complimentary delegate passes and one working staff pass. ‘Gold Sponsor’ presented six complimentary passes while silver allowed only four.



About Wiley India

Wiley India, best described by the Managing Director Vikas Gupta, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of John Wiley and Sons Inc. The publishing house is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with yearly revenue of $1.5 Billion. Wiley is a global leader in the publishing industry and it provides top-notch content and services to academicians, professionals, scientists, and the general consumer market. Wiley India is stationed at Delhi and its roots are spread all over India with regional offices in Mumbai and Bangalore.