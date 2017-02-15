VIVO Healthcare Received Investment from ICCO of Netherlands

VIVO Healthcare (“VIVO”) today announced that it has received a strategic investment from ICCO Investments, the investment arm of Netherlands based ICCO Cooperation. Founded by Shakti Singh and Reena Puri, VIVO Healthcare is a pioneer in organizing the market for healthcare based skill training and education in India. As a global development organization, ICCO will support VIVO’s plans to expand into various emerging markets which have a need for training large numbers of healthcare workers.

With over sixty training centres in thirteen states across India, VIVO has rapidly become the leading platform for training of paramedics, technicians and allied health workers. Over 250 healthcare organizations presently hire healthcare personnel from VIVO. In addition, VIVO also provides health and safety and first responder programs for schools, corporates, and public sector organizations as well as up-skilling programs for doctors and nurses. “We expect many new avenues of growth with ICCO coming on board" said Shakti Singh. This round of investment by Capital 4 Development (A Fund managed by ICCO Investments) follows an earlier investment by Springboard Ventures, a unit of Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd.

VIVO marks the entry of ICCO Investments into the healthcare and education domain in the South & Central Asia Region. “In VIVO we found a strong platform for impacting the healthcare ecosystem, skill development and job creation”, said Mark Joenje, CEO ICCO Investments. With a growing footprint in Latin America, Africa and Asia, ICCO Cooperation supports over 900 partners worldwide.

