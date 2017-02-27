Source : EY Monday, February 27, 2017 2:01PM IST (8:31AM GMT) Vivek Chaand Sehgal is the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 New Delhi, Delhi, India Vivek Chaand Sehgal of the Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL), the flagship company of Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG), was today named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2016. Samvardhana Motherson Group with MSSL has presence in more than 26 countries across six continents and is amongst the top auto-component suppliers across the globe. Mr. Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder, Infosys and Former Chairman, Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhar card) felicitated with the Entrepreneur of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award

Winners also announced in nine other Award Categories Vivek Chaand Sehgal of the Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL), the flagship company of Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG), was today named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2016. Samvardhana Motherson Group with MSSL has presence in more than 26 countries across six continents and is amongst the top auto-component suppliers across the globe.



The awards were presented by Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines and Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, who were the Guests of Honor. Shri Piyush Goyal and Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman also presented awards across nine categories in the presence of over 400 guests including eminent business leaders.



Vivek Chaand Sehgal will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo from 7-11 June 2017. The EOY is the only global business award program in the world and is now in its 18th year in India.



Mr. Nandan Nilekani was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his invaluable contribution to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) – the Aadhaar initiative, which is a pioneering citizen identification program, unparalleled in scope and scale worldwide. As the Honorary Advisor to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), he has also helped create the ecosystem for digital financial services in India. He has also played a major role in the growth of the Indian Information Technology industry and is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian honor, in 2009.



Winners were also announced in nine other Award categories:



EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2016: Winners EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2016: Vivek Chaand Sehgal Chairman, Motherson Sumi Systems Limited Lifetime Achievement: Mr. Nandan Nilekani Co-founder, Infosys and Former Chairman, Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhar card)

Category Winners Business Transformation: Dr. Abhay Firodia Chairman, Force Motors Consumer Products & Retail: Chandubhai Virani Whole time Director, Balaji Wafers Entrepreneurial CEO: Uday Shankar Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Star India Financial Services: Vishwavir Ahuja Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, RBL Bank Life Sciences & Healthcare: Samprada Singh and Basudeo Narain Singh Chairman Emeritus, and Executive Chairman, Alkem Laboratories Manufacturing: Hari Mohan Bangur Managing Director, Shree Cement Real Estate & Infrastructure: Vikas Oberoi Chairman and Managing Director, Oberoi Realty Services: R Dinesh Managing Director, TVS Logistics Services Start-up: Darshan Patel Chairman and Managing Director, Vini Cosmetics

Rajiv Memani, Chairman, EY India, says, “Each of our winners this year have taken forward their unique ideas with unwavering determination in the face of adversity. They have taken bold risks and transformed into leading players in their respective industries. Even in a challenging and disruptive business environment, these visionary entrepreneurs are continuously creating value, generating jobs and contributing to building a better working world.”



A distinguished nine-member jury led by Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Sun Pharmaceuticals selected the winners. Other Jury members include Subodh Bhargava, Chairman, Tata Communications; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Executive Vice-Chairman, Info Edge (India) Limited; Naina Lal Kidwai, Chairman, Max Financial Services; Uday Kotak, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Kalpana Morparia, Chief Executive Officer, JP Morgan Chase South Asia and India; Rishad Premji, Chief Strategy Officer, Wipro; Renuka Ramnath, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Multiples Alternate Asset Management and A Vellayan, Executive Chairman, Murugappa Group.



The Entrepreneur of the Year is the only business award to be based on self-nomination and it is now in its 18th year in India. Says Farokh Balsara, Partner and EOY India Program Leader, “Each of the winners this year, with their disruptive ideas and incredible innovation have demonstrated perseverance and foresight to scale their businesses. Their stories of courage and ambition are truly inspiring and define the India of today and tomorrow. We at EY recognise and applaud the entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional achievements of all the winners.”



