Source : Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Thursday, February 16, 2017 6:20PM IST (12:50PM GMT) UAE’s Ferrari World Abu Dhabi to Launch New Heart-pounding Thrill Ride “Turbo Track” The ride is the latest in a line of new experiences the growing Indian visitor-base can enjoy New Delhi, Delhi, India Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the first Ferrari-branded theme park in the world, has unveiled “Turbo Track”, a new, heart-pounding rollercoaster set to open at the end of March. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the first Ferrari-branded theme park in the world, has unveiled “Turbo Track”, a new, heart-pounding rollercoaster set to open at the end of March.



The three-stage experience, which gives guests an authentic feel of what it’s like to become a Ferrari test driver, is the latest thrilling addition to the Park.



Adults and children alike will have their limits put to the test, as they get a glimpse into the advanced world of the Ferrari Driver Academy, where drivers get an all-round, extensive technical, athletic and cultural training to make them ready to join the world’s best in class driving talent.



Starting in a briefing room, and culminating at 64 meters above Yas Island, Turbo Track will turn guests into new recruits, and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi into a futuristic testing facility for aspiring test drivers. The opening two stages of the experience include an on-screen training and performance analysis. Recruits then board Turbo Track and burst through the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi iconic red roof at 102 KMPH, before experiencing hair-raising zero gravity as they plummet vertically back down. If guests are still thirsty for more thrills, they can ride it again backwards, with the experience including front-facing and back-facing seats, offering two unique perspectives.



“At Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, we’re passionate about creating thrilling experiences, and we can’t wait to share this incredible new experience with our guests from all around the world. Not only does this unique ride offer heart-pounding thrills for all riders, it also gives them the chance to see the world through the eyes of a Ferrari test driver, creating once again a strong connection with the legendary brand we represent,” said Jesse Vargas, General Manager, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.



“This exceptional ride is going to be another first at the Park, and I am sure our Indian guests will enjoy Turbo Track as much as they have been enjoying the rest of the Park experiences,” he added.



Turbo Track is yet another rewarding experience for the champion in all of us, offering an endurance challenge that only test drivers with heart can conquer. It fits perfectly within Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s ultimate adrenalin experience for the whole family, felt from the moment you step inside the Park.



The completion of Turbo Track was also a monumental feat of engineering, following a highly complex construction process that saw a 16sqm opening created in the center of the roof. The top of the 64-meter-high track becomes Yas Island’s highest point, and was created by the same team that built Formula Rossa.



Turbo Track will become the third ride to be launched at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi in a 12-month period, following the opening of Flying Aces and Benno’s Great Race in 2016.



Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's ideal location, in the heart of Yas Island, combined with its uniquely themed attractions and international brand recognition, have made it a highly popular tourist attraction. The Park also hosts exciting seasonal activities, such as the Festival of Lights which celebrates Diwali, and offers tailored dining experiences to further engage with its diverse visitor-base from around the world. Of that, India is recognized as one of its primary growth markets.

