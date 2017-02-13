<br/>

 

Monday, February 13, 2017 8:56PM IST (3:26PM GMT)
 
This Valentine’s Day Shop for Your Lady Love from Shop CJ
Exclusive jewelry collection by Nirvana available on the eve of valentine’s
 
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
The season of romance and gifting is here. Finding a gift for your loved one is always a task. Worry no more, Shop CJ brings to you an exclusive range of beautiful jewelry collection from Nirvana at affordable prices.

The elegant jewelry by Nirvana includes 9KT yellow gold floral pendant, heart pendant and a fine gold Solitaire pendant with a single round brilliant cut diamond set. These simple and graceful jewelry pendants can be worn with all attires and make your woman look classy.

So make your woman happy this Valentine’s only by shopping from Shop CJ!

  • Buy the floral pendant and heart pendant for only Rs.3,999/- each and the solitaire  pendant  only for Rs.4,999/-
  • Product available across all cities on Shop CJ TV and ShopCJ.com
 
Media Contact Details

Reema Shah, MSLGROUP, ,+91-9987574470 , [email protected]

Deepashree Shastri, MSLGROUP, ,+91-9819262367 , [email protected]

Meenakshi Rahu, MSLGROUP, ,+91-9167348863 , [email protected]

 

