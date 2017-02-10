Source : Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) Friday, February 10, 2017 1:55PM IST (8:25AM GMT) The National Inclusion Cup – A CSR Initiative of Sony Pictures Networks India Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Supporting the cause of empowering India’s underprivileged youth through sports, Sony Pictures Networks India has partnered with an NGO ‘Slum Soccer’ to launch The National Inclusion Cup, the only national football tournament of its kind for underprivileged youth. The National Inclusion Cup, the only national football tournament of its kind for underprivileged youth. This is a CSR initiative of Sony Pictures Networks India.



'Slum Soccer' aims to change life in the slums, where the game of football is used as a means to connect individuals, teaching life skills and working towards improving overall quality of life for underprivileged youth. Initiated by the Slum Soccer team in 2001, The National Inclusion Cup has steadily grown over the years, with teams from all over the country competing to win the prestigious title. With SPN's support, this year the Slum Soccer team will be able to expand participation and provide better training facilities to the youth. To be held in Mumbai for the first time, the five-day football tournament will commence on February 13, 2017 at the Andheri Sports Complex. This year teams from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Vidharbha, Orissa, Gujarat, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh will participate. For this event, Slum Soccer also invites several local non-profit organizations such as Dream a Dream, Cequin, Oscar, YFC Rurka Kalan, Maher, Jeet Foundation, Khelduar, Childreach International, Karmic Foundation, Sparky Football, Leher Foundation, amongst others to bring teams to participate in the cup.

The league-cum-knock out tournament is designed to be competitive, but its special structure lays emphasis on fair play. This year’s tournament will see a total participation of 40 teams (24 men and 16 women teams) from India. For the first time an international men’s team from Nepal will also be a part of this event. Once the tournament in India concludes, the final selected teams comprising of 8 men and 8 women players each, will represent India at the 15th Homeless World Cup in Oslo, Norway from August 29 to September 5, 2017. The selected players will receive intensive coaching, practice and social skills training for the Homeless World Cup, where 63 nations meet every year for the World Championship. Project Objectives Improving participation amongst underprivileged girls and boys in a football tournament

Scout for young talent to represent India at the prestigious international tournament ‘Homeless World Cup’

Create a platform to share ideas, learnings and challenges with other grassroots organizations that work in the space of Sports4Development Staying true to its commitment of supporting Empowerment through Sports, this year, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) will support over 400 participants of the tournament including coaches, volunteers and support staff. With SPN’s support, a soccer arena of international specifications has been imported from Scotland, so that participants can practice, train and prepare for the international championship.





NP Singh, CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):



“Sony Pictures Networks India is proud to take up initiatives of empowering India’s youth. True to its name, The National Inclusion Cup, offers its participants the opportunity to engage and improve lives through one of the world’s most popular sport, football. Our long-term vision is to support more such initiatives that inspire, motivate and provide equal opportunity to our country’s young underprivileged talent. In the process, we aim to continue facilitating the spirit of ‘Ek India Happywala’, which is the theme for our CSR initiatives. I wish the participants and organizers the very best for the tournament.”



Siddharth Malhotra, Actor and Supporter of Slum Soccer:



“It is a pleasure to inaugurate The National Inclusion Cup 2017. I believe that it is of paramount importance for the underprivileged youth to engage in outdoor activities and there should be equal opportunities available to them everywhere. I am pleased to support such a program that empowers our youth and acts as a catalyst to create a better life for them.”



Vijay Barse, Founder, Slum Soccer:



“Slum Soccer fosters sustainable development within the marginalized population of India, using football to bring about a change in the lives of street dwellers. We aim to provide long term solutions to combat homelessness and improve living standards in underprivileged areas. Sports is therapeutic and we aim to give these youth hope and purpose. With the support of Sony Pictures Networks India, we will be able to increase our reach, the number of individuals we can impact as well as improve the quality of that impact. We are grateful to Sony Pictures Networks for believing in this cause of connecting individuals, teaching life skills and working towards improving the overall quality of life through football.”



In addition to The National Inclusion Cup, SPN supports Slum Soccer with other worthy projects such as EduKick and Game Changers. EduKick aims to improve educational outcomes by instilling physical fitness and facilitating personal development in children especially young girls, through the medium of football. Game Changers prepares youth with life and leadership skills by engaging them in challenging societal improvement projects. Popular Bollywood actor, youth icon and avid football fan Siddharth Malhotra, has also joined the cause and will kick off the tournament. Former Homeless World Cup director Andy Hook of StreetSoccer, Scotland will be the tournament director, Anju Turambekar, Grassroots Director, All India Football Federation (AIFF) will referee and oversee the competition.

