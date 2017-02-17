<br/>

 

Source : Tapsil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shipa Kendra
Friday, February 17, 2017 6:33PM IST (1:03PM GMT)
 
Tapsil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shipa Kendra Working for Upliftment of Farmers and Rural Artisans in Bengal
 
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
The Tapsil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shipa Kendra, is a pioneer organization to champion the upliftment of farmers and rural artisans in Bengal for more than 35 years.
 

The Tapsil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shipa Kendra is a pioneer organization to champion the upliftment of farmers and rural artisans in Bengal for more than 35 years.

The Tapsil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shipa Kendra has 204 branches located in 18 different districts of West Bengal and the total staff strength is more than 6,500, who are fully, engaged in implanting the various programmes of Government of India, related to Agriculture and Rural Development.

This organization has approached several ministries of Government of India from time to time, for the allotment of Government Funds for their participation in the implementation of new 20 points programmes in state level. In the course of such proposals, they have approached National Commission of Schedule Caste to peruse our representation in the Concerned Ministries.

Recently TJAPS Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra got the permission for a special innovative training for the Government of India approved KVK (KRISHI VIGYAN KENDRA ) in all West Bengal Centers recommended by S.S. Modi, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

This organization currently operates from – Tarakeswar Town (Madhya Chawalpatty) P.O Tarakeswar, P.S. Tatakeswar, District – Hooghly, Pin – 712410 West Bengal.

 
Media Contact Details

Saji Chacko, +91-9958179646,

 

To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List.

 
To submit a press release, click here.
To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India.

Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+
 

 

Tags: