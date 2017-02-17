Tapsil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shipa Kendra Working for Upliftment of Farmers and Rural Artisans in Bengal

The Tapsil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shipa Kendra is a pioneer organization to champion the upliftment of farmers and rural artisans in Bengal for more than 35 years.

The Tapsil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shipa Kendra has 204 branches located in 18 different districts of West Bengal and the total staff strength is more than 6,500, who are fully, engaged in implanting the various programmes of Government of India, related to Agriculture and Rural Development.

This organization has approached several ministries of Government of India from time to time, for the allotment of Government Funds for their participation in the implementation of new 20 points programmes in state level. In the course of such proposals, they have approached National Commission of Schedule Caste to peruse our representation in the Concerned Ministries.

Recently TJAPS Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra got the permission for a special innovative training for the Government of India approved KVK (KRISHI VIGYAN KENDRA ) in all West Bengal Centers recommended by S.S. Modi, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

This organization currently operates from – Tarakeswar Town (Madhya Chawalpatty) P.O Tarakeswar, P.S. Tatakeswar, District – Hooghly, Pin – 712410 West Bengal.