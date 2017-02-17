Taking Customer Experience to Another Level, Somany Upgrades its Mobile App in Offline Mode

Somany Ceramics is a leading brand in the Tiles, Sanitaryware and Bath Fittings industry. The Somany mobile app, is a one-stop destination for users who are interested in tiles, sanitary ware, bath fittings and other ancillary products. The app is extremely handy for those looking to build new spaces, be it homes or offices and even renovate their old ones. From architects, distributors and applicators, who need product information on the go in a digital format; this app is capable of serving all their catalogue, delivery and decor needs.

The latest update enables customers to browse the app even in its offline mode. In today’s digital era, where it’s imperative to be on digital platforms, this offline mobile app not only helps to engage with customers better but has also made the app usage convenient to those people facing issues in connectivity. Within a short time span the updated app has already managed to garner positive reviews and increased downloads.

Talking about the app. Ms. Charu Malhotra, GM – Marketing, Somany Ceramics Ltd. said, “The idea of creating this app originated from the immense popularity and engagement on smartphones and consumers completing most activities on phone; in sync with the best of technology and information, the app was customized for convenience. Taking it to an offline version was a step ahead to make it more accessible to the masses . The mobile app has been aesthetically designed with easy navigation tools and an end to end execution- from catalogue to delivery. Providing information on one tap through its array of distinctive features this app lets anyone add products to their favourite list.”

Website: https://www.somanyceramics.com/