Swift Devils Circuit Gets Off to a Roaring Start at WAVE Estate Mohali

5 kms raw terrain interspersed with 15 military style obstacles

Over 1500 participants compete in second edition

25% are women participants



Swift Devils Circuit; India's BIGGEST, BADDEST and MUDDIEST obstacle Run got an overwhelming response from participants held at WAVE Estate Sector 85, Mohali on Sunday. More than 2000 individual participants ran, across age groups, breaking the age barrier; the youngest participant being a 16 year old girl to the oldest being a 65 year old braveheart.



Swift Devils Circuit is in its second Mohali edition is a unique concept where sport merges with entertainment. A typical Swift Devils Circuit edition includes running across a 5 kms long raw terrain interspersed with 15 military style obstacles. Launched in 2012, the first ever Obstacle running series in India, Swift Devil Circuit defines a new concept in running. Swift Devils Circuit, one of the most innovative concepts of running introduced by Volano, is designed to encourage sports enthusiasts to stand together for a fit and active India.



This year’s Swift Devil Circuit had two categories – Competitive and Non-competitive. In the competitive category, participants’ stamina, grit, strength, determination and physical capabilities were put to the ultimate test. The Non- Competitive category is for those participants who are adventurous in spirit. The participant’s age normally vary from 16 to 76 years.



Finally, after a fierce competition we had the winners. In the male category Sachin G won the first prize; clocking in 29:43 minutes.



In the Female category local Mohali resident Ravinder Preet won the first prize finished her obstacle run in under 60 minutes. She is now of three female contenders who can win the legends cup which is awarded to the runner with the most number of wins in a year. Besides the trophy a brand new Suzuki Swift Car is given away to both a male and female winner. In the current season of 2016-17, Swift Devils Circuit is travelling to eight cities out of which the Mohali edition was the sixth. The season culminates in Delhi on the 19th of March 2017.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. H.S Kandhari, Director (Finance), Wave Infratech said: “Wave Estate in Mohali, spread across approx. 300 acres, is one of the most premier addresses in North India. After an astounding response last year, we are happy to partner again with Volano Entertainment in hosting India’s biggest obstacle course run SWIFT Devils Circuit in Wave Estate. We have always espoused the idea of healthy living; and to see people from different walks of life participating in large numbers this year, is a testimony to our commitment. Since the time we have been associated with SWIFT Devils Circuit, the event has grown significantly in reputation and we are glad to be a part of it.”

“Our vision at Volano is to create disruptive sports properties in the domain of amateur sports and I am delighted that Swift Devils Circuit is one of the biggest properties in amateur sports across the country now. This season we are on a 8 city rollout and this edition in Mohali was dedicated to the indomitable spirit of the people living in this amazing city and we look forward to making this an even bigger affair next year. With progressive partners such as Maruti Suzuki Swift, Playfish, CAT Mobile, and now Wave Infratech on board, we are extremely confident of coming back stronger,” said Zeba Zaidi, co-founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd.