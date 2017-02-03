Source : Square Yards Friday, February 3, 2017 3:46PM IST (10:16AM GMT) Square Yards Partners with Monarch Aqua to Offer an Incredible Business Deal for Real Estate Brokers New Delhi, Delhi, India Global real estate transaction platform Square Yards is conducting a Channel Partner meet on 8th February, at Monarch Luxur Hotel, located in infantry road, Bengaluru. Believed to be an incredible business proposition for channel partners; that includes real estate agents & individual financial advisors; the event will give them an opportunity to sell Monarch Aqua project & make up to 3.6 lacs on every booking closed.



In addition to lucrative brokerage amount, there are also plenty of exciting prizes that include Ford Ecosport, Harley Davidson Bikes, IPad & return trip to Mauritius and Thailand. Around 400-500 individual channel partners from Bengaluru & nearby places are expected to be part of the event.



“Through the Square Connect program, we are bringing the power of demand aggregation to an otherwise unorganized real estate industry. With consolidated demand, it will provide unlimited opportunities for real estate agents to earn higher commission slabs from developers. Our aim is to build the largest distribution network of primary real estate anywhere in the world,” said Rahul Purohit, Principal Partner, Square Yards.



Real Estate Aggregator Model



Like the Ola & Uber of the real estate industry, Square Connect is an asset light platform that brings together individual real estate agents & offer them an organized & consolidated platform for real estate transactions.



Real estate agents continue to be one of the prominent force in Indian real estate, as they exercise strong influence over real estate buyers, built through years of credible service. However, their unorganized nature is continuously narrowing their scope of revenue creation as they are not able to source high margin deals from grade-A developers or deals outside their geographical area. Real estate agents also suffer from the fact that they do not have any sizable marketing or training budget at their disposal.



Square Connect aims to offer a prolific platform to enable individual agents sell grade- A project in a transparent & hassle free manner with high payouts & multiply their revenue streams in addition to exciting prizes such as cars & foreign trips.



It does so through a host of initiatives & program that does not only include sourcing the right deals but also providing extensive multichannel marketing support, high quality free leads, training & knowledge dissemination & appointing an individual relationship manager for every real estate agent enrolled.

Given the fact that these projects are exclusive to Square Yards, real estate agents will also enjoy this exclusivity & along with guaranteed payout & higher commission slabs. In near future more such events will follow in various Tier 1& 2 Indian cities, helping real estate agents get access to numerous profitable & well-structured real estate deals from all over India & world.



