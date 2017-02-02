Shop CJ Partners with King Khan for the Biggest Release of 2017 – Raees

If there’s one thing that gives movie buffs more happiness than watching their favorite movie, it’s definitely to meet their beloved movie star. As fans across the nation await with bated breath for the release of the much awaited Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, Shop CJ brings to you a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet the King of Hearts himself.

Shop CJ in association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment is all geared up to run a trivia contest this January for the upcoming movie Raees. By answering a few simple questions broadcasted on Shop CJ TV Shopping Network viewers stand a chance to get up-close and personal with the Bollywood Superstar, Shah Rukh Khan AKA Raees. Shop CJ has extended the contest to social media where you can join them on a virtual chase for Raees much like the movie premise itself. All the true blue Shah Rukh Khan fans get to unravel interesting clues on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and you might be the lucky winner to meet the King Khan himself. Not to mention, scores of exclusive Raees branded merchandise are up for grabs too. Apart from TV and social media, the campaign is also being played out in outdoor, print and digital media.

Speaking on the association, Dhruva Chandrie, COO, Shop CJ, says – “At Shop CJ, our effort is to understand our partners as well as consumers and work on initiatives which connect with our relevant target group. After tying up with the Rajnikanth starrer Kabali and achieving stupendous success, Shop CJ is delighted to be associated with Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment for their upcoming movie ‘Raees’. Bollywood has always struck a chord with our customers and Shop CJ aims at offering them a quintessential experience. We hope to start 2017 on a high note and what better than by associating with the Badshah of Bollywood.”

The impactful association with movies like Kabali and Chennai Express has resulted in Shop CJ reaching out to potential customers across the country. They aspire to continue the trend with the ongoing Raees association.



Tune in to Shop CJ and stand a chance to meet the charming Shah Rukh Khan.

