Shop CJ Gives You a Sneak Peek into their High-street In-house Fashion Brand ‘Couture Cat’ with a Fashion Festival on TV

You have it all on Asia’s no.1 home shopping network, Shop CJ, known for its marvelous collection of apparel, home appliance, beauty products and many more, at best prices. For the first time, Shop CJ is all set to introduce a private label fashion brand with the launch of ‘Couture Cat’. Shop CJ is the first home shopping network in India to introduce an in-house high street women fashion label exclusively on television. For the same, the channel is set to host a Fashion Festival – a marathon themed concept preview for all fashionistas on what one can expect from Couture Cat on 24th February, 2017 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM.

Expressing excitement on the Fashion Festival and launch of Couture Cat Mr. Dhruva Chandrie, COO, Shop CJ India says, “Shop CJ has always catered to the changing and evolving needs of consumers. The Fashion Festival gives a preview to our in-house design label – Couture Cat. Shop CJ is foraying into high – street runway apparel segment with this label and women customers will be spoilt for choice. The label will also have fresh fashion pouring in every week.”

Couture Cat aims to redefine high – street fashion for the free-spirited women of today. The idea is to democratize the luxury of runway fashion for the Indian women. Women who are unapologetically themselves and let their style make all the statements, Couture Cat translates this very spirit to its lineup of fashion apparel right off the streets of fashion capitals around the world – Milan, Paris, London, New York, etc. The collection has been created by Shop CJ’s Design Director – Shradha Sonawane, who is graduated from the prestigious London College of Fashion. After years of experience in runway & commercial fashion in a global environment, she brings extensive knowledge across various fashion verticals. The apparel line includes everything right from your trendy bomber and bomber jackets, faux leather pants to your jeggings and chic dresses. The rhythm of the Fashion Festival show will be fast paced with products being switched every few minutes. A blink and viewers may miss out on a fabulous deal at the fest.

So all you fashion junkies tune in to Shop CJ TV on 24th February, 2017 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM

If you snooze, you lose