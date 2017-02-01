Shantanu Guha Ray’s ‘The Target’ Looks at Decimation of FTIL Head’s Empire

Veteran journalist Shantanu Guha Ray’s latest book ‘The Target’ takes a deep dive into the vested interest group’s systematic and targeted destruction of Jignesh Shah’s business empire. The book is a result of the author’s meticulous research on how entrepreneurship and technology led innovation—capable of breaking market monopolies and creating a new order and thousands of jobs—can also suffer at the hands of those who are actually responsible for facilitating their growth. The book narrates an in-depth account of the NSEL payment crisis and how an innovator has been killed. It explains what went wrong in the payment crisis, and who perpetuated the crisis. More importantly, it asks very pertinent questions, the most important of them being: Could not this crisis be averted?



Commenting on his work, Mr. Guha Ray said, “My two years of extensive research brought out an alarming story just waiting to be told. It questions some fundamental lacunas in the system, and exposes vested interests that work to malign and punish any threat to a coterie of individuals.”

In this book Shantanu, meticulously probes the motives of those who shunned Shah, from the Exchange business and what it means for India’s politico-business climate.

Shah pioneered creation of 10 new-generation regulated multi asset (equity, commodity, currency, bond & electricity) financial markets just in 10 years across India, Singapore, Dubai, & Africa. No innovator has been credited with such accomplishments across the world. All the markets were No. 1 in India and No. 2 in the world. He was riding a crest from which very few could have toppled him by way of talent and performance. But he had taken on institutional forces like the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and invisible forces that backed NSE including its political godfather, corporates with vested interest, rich & powerful brokers and FII fronts – known as the famed Malabar Hill Club – by sheer performance to democratize the market prosperity to masses.

Shantanu Guha Ray a Wharton-trained journalist with over three decades of experience, specializing in investigative, business and human interest news features. Shantanu scooped the billion-dollar coal scam in 2011, followed by the airport scandal in Delhi the following year. His investigations into the scandal over cervical cancer human trials helped him win the Laadli Award. His work on water-related issues helped him earn the Wash Award. A recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award for excellence in journalism, he was also part of an award winning team that probed dangers of tobacco and asbestos across the world for which he won the Washington Press Club Award . His previous books are a biography of the former Indian cricket captain M. S. Dhoni titled “Mahi” and another one on cricket’s illegal cash called “Fixed.” The forward for the book is written by author, columnist and commentator Suhel Seth and published by AuthorsUpfront.

Photo Caption: “The Target” by Shantanu Guha Ray