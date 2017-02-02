Seclor’s IRM Solution Now Protects Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS Data

Seclore, the leader in Information Rights Management (IRM), today announced the launch of Seclore IRMaaS for SOLIDWORKS® software, which enables the protection of Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS files by Seclore’s persistent, granular, file-level security controls. Usage controls travel with the data, such as drawings, parts and assemblies, to facilitate secure collaboration across business units and with third-party entities. Powered by Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform, SOLIDWORKS helps innovators design, validate, collaborate, build and manage their product development processes with integrated applications.

SECLORE’S IRMaaS for SOLIDWORKS helps organizations secure their sensitive data regardless of how or where it travels. Protection remains with the files when open or stored on mobile devices and laptops and if they are shared via any file sharing service or email solution. File owners can also dynamically modify usage controls or revoke access on previously distributed files.

“Given today’s complex business landscape, SOLIDWORKS is proud that our customers will now have access to Seclore’s IRM technology,” said Kurt Lundstedt, Manager, Product Portfolio Management at Dassault Systèmes. “We are looking forward to continuing our close partnership with Seclore, and bringing even more data-centric security capabilities to our users.”

“We continue to focus on delivering data-centric security that addresses vital business use cases, with compliance and protection of IP being top customer drivers,” stated Wally Bitaut, Director of Business Development for Seclore. “We are excited to announce Seclore’s IRMaaS for SOLIDWORKS at this year’s SOLIDWORKS World event, and we welcome early adopters to take advantage of the new IRM service.”

Product features available from the Seclore IRM solution include:

Persistent, granular usage controls are provided with the Secure Pack-and-Go module, making it easy to ensure sensitive IP (e.g., drawings, assemblies, parts) remains secure wherever it travels and is stored.

are provided with the Secure Pack-and-Go module, making it easy to ensure sensitive IP (e.g., drawings, assemblies, parts) remains secure wherever it travels and is stored. Remote management of usage controls allow the file owner to dynamically modify or revoke usage policies to previously shared files no matter where the file is located.

allow the file owner to dynamically modify or revoke usage policies to previously shared files no matter where the file is located. Compliant file-sharing maximizes business agility as files have security mechanisms wherever they go and however they travel. File sharing, cloud services, mobile devices and external partnerships can be embraced with confidence.

maximizes business agility as files have security mechanisms wherever they go and however they travel. File sharing, cloud services, mobile devices and external partnerships can be embraced with confidence. End-to-end auditing and regulatory compliance makes it possible to automatically collect authorized usage actions as well as unauthorized usage attempts. Alerts, dashboards, and detailed reports provide rapid, real-time visibility into document usage.



About Seclore

Seclore offers an innovative information-centric security solution, which enables organizations to control usage of files wherever they go, both within and outside of the organization’s boundaries. The ability to remotely enforce and audit who can view, edit, copy, and redistribute files empowers organizations to embrace mobility, file-sharing, and external collaboration with confidence.

Easy to deploy and use, Seclore extends the security of many DLP, ECM, DMS, ERP, EFSS, VDR, CASB, and Mail/Messaging solutions to information that move beyond the perimeter. Seclore was recently recognized by Gartner as a “Cool Vendor” and by Deloitte as one of the “50 Fastest Growing Technology Companies” due to innovations in agentless receipt of protected documents. With more than 10,000 companies across 29 countries, Seclore is helping organizations achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives.