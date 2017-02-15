Source : NIRAV MODI Wednesday, February 15, 2017 5:52PM IST (12:22PM GMT) Say “Yes” to Love with Nirav Modi’s New Ad Campaign Introducing its New Global Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Featuring Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra, the campaign pays homage to the solitaire diamond engagement ring Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NIRAV MODI launched a sparkling new ad campaign today starring its global Brand Ambassador, Priyanka Chopra and featuring Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra. The ‘Say Yes, Forever’ campaign celebrates the solitaire diamond engagement ring, defining its significance in context to love and commitment. NIRAV MODI launched a sparkling new ad campaign today starring its global Brand Ambassador, Priyanka Chopra and featuring Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra. The ‘Say Yes, Forever’ campaign celebrates the solitaire diamond engagement ring, defining its significance in context to love and commitment.



The ad film captures the emotions of a ‘proposal’ as experienced by both sides and captures the joy of saying ‘yes’ to love. It highlights the solitaire diamond ring as a timeless ode to the everlasting bond between a couple; a representation of what starts with a ‘yes’ today, and lasts forever, the promise of a lifetime of commitment.



As a celebrated international talent, Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly India's ambassador to the world. She is a shining symbol of young India with trailblazing, pivotal roles both in India and internationally and a fashion favorite with stunning magazine covers and unmissable red carpet appearances. Sidharth Malhotra, the Bollywood stalwart with a fan-base capturing today’s youth, will join Priyanka to bring this special new campaign to life.



The link to NIRAV MODI’s new campaign is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlIIFcioTx8



Speaking on the association, Priyanka Chopra said, “Nirav and I are share a fierce pride in our heritage and are united by the idea of bringing that heritage to the global forefront. It is one of the reasons why I am delighted to be the new face of the brand and to be a part of this campaign. The proposal and engagement is a special moment in every woman’s life and a nerve wracking one for every man! Every NIRAV MODI engagement ring makes that moment extra special for both… helping them put aside all else and letting the simplicity of the exquisite designs and high quality of jewels, tell their story of love.”



“I am really excited to be a part of NIRAV MODI’s new ad campaign. It is truly one-of-a-kind and shows you why it is a ‘must-have’ for when you plan your proposal. When you pick the engagement ring from NIRAV MODI you don’t have to worry about the ring – one of the most stressful parts for us men – and can focus your energies on all the other aspects of the proposal!” adds Sidharth Malhotra.



Founder & Creative Director Nirav Modi says, “The campaign aims to raise awareness in India on the diamond solitaire as ‘the’ quintessential engagement ring –nothing exudes the sense of permanent commitment and strength like a diamond, making the solitaire ring an eternal classic and every woman’s dream.”



“Priyanka is a natural choice as she embodies all the symbols of modern India while paving her own path, which also represents the ethos of our brand. As an inspirational icon, she shares an impeccable spirit similar to NIRAV MODI – taking Indian excellence to the international stage.”



Adds Nirav, “Sidharth represents the independent, confident and suave – he personifies sophistication and elegance and is an aspiration for the young men today.”



The ad film is scripted by writer Ayesha DeVitre, directed by Shakun Batra (of 'Kapoor& Sons' fame) and produced by Dharma Productions.

