Rummy on Your Mind? Ace2Three.com Pleased to Find

With this bang on approach, Ace2Three is extremely delighted to unveil its new commercial which reveals the mindset of a hardcore Rummy lover who THINKS, BREATHE and LIVE their most admired game.



The new TVC commercial portrays how a passionate Rummy player tries to merge his favorite game in his day to day life. Ace2Three is overwhelmed to establish a seamless platform for all such Rummy buffs who seek a trustworthy junction to connect.



Watch the full video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_c50SEU7B4

Here in the new advertisement we can see a football referee arranging the team in a proper card sequence based on their jersey number. This shows how a certain fascination attracts an individual no matter in which arena they presently function. Keeping this in mind, Ace2Three with its new video opened up a perfect destination for all Rummy lovers across the country to chase their gaming passion with ease.



Deepak Gullapalli, CEO and Founder of Ace2Three says, “As a rummy platform, Ace2Three’s edge lies in the width and depth of the rummy games and tournaments and the ease to access the rummy platform.”



Ace2Three welcomes you all to enjoy the video and cherish the fever of Rummy.



About Ace2Three



With various different theories pertaining to the History of Rummy games, the ultimate motive lies within the goal of adoring the game of skills. With a perception towards providing a better dimension to card games, Ace2Three emerged as the first venture to introduce Rummy in online platforms to the Indian Market. Since then it continued to serve more than 6 million users with a wonderful journey in world of Rummy. To match steps with rapid developments, Ace2Three has brought its presence through every smart junctions such as Smart phones and Tabs.

