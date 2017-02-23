AMFI Website)
Indian MF Industry: The way ahead
We expect the Mutual Fund industry to grow at a CAGR of 15%-20% for next 5 years with an increasing retail participation in Equity Funds.
In 2017 itself, it is expected that the MF industry AUM can cross Rs. 20 Lakh Crore due to strong investor sentiments and huge liquidity created by Demonetization.
Technology is the future
The future belongs to those who will invest in technology. And Prudent has always been on the forefront. Since the beginning, Prudent has always believed in harnessing the power of technology.
In 2016, Prudent has launched its paperless mutual fund investment platform www.fundzbazar.com for its partners and their clients. With FundzBazar, now Prudent Partners can-
- Do their business anytime and anywhere.
- Reach maximum people in less time, cut costs and increase their profitability.
- Spend more time in acquiring new clients, imparting knowledge & advisory to the clients.
Putting all these things together it can be said that the time has come for IFAs to grow exponentially by embracing technology. The Prudent Partners are already a part of this Growth Story.
|
Jinesh Shah, Prudent Corporate, ,+91-9574626937 , [email protected]
To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List.
To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India.