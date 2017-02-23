AMFI Website)

In the same period, the AUM of Prudent has grown from Rs. 934 Crore to Rs. 10,000 Crore at a phenomenal CAGR of 27.2%.

Since Mar 2007 till now, Industry has grown by 5 times while Prudent has grown 10 times i.e. at twice the pace compared to the industry.



Indian MF Industry: The way ahead



We expect the Mutual Fund industry to grow at a CAGR of 15%-20% for next 5 years with an increasing retail participation in Equity Funds.



In 2017 itself, it is expected that the MF industry AUM can cross Rs. 20 Lakh Crore due to strong investor sentiments and huge liquidity created by Demonetization.



Technology is the future



The future belongs to those who will invest in technology. And Prudent has always been on the forefront. Since the beginning, Prudent has always believed in harnessing the power of technology.



In 2016, Prudent has launched its paperless mutual fund investment platform www.fundzbazar.com for its partners and their clients. With FundzBazar, now Prudent Partners can-

Do their business anytime and anywhere.

Reach maximum people in less time, cut costs and increase their profitability.

Spend more time in acquiring new clients, imparting knowledge & advisory to the clients.



Putting all these things together it can be said that the time has come for IFAs to grow exponentially by embracing technology. The Prudent Partners are already a part of this Growth Story.