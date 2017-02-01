Post Budget Reactions for the Education and Skill Sector by Vijay K Thadani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT Ltd.

The Budget is directionally good in terms of its focus on quality. A specific statement on granting autonomy to higher education institutions based on performance shows that the government has its priorities right.



SWAYAM got a special mention as the latest digital initiative of the government. It shows the high priority that the government accords towards promoting technology-based learning.



A new initiative in higher education, announced by Mr. Jaitley, is setting of National Testing Agency which will handle all the entrance exams in higher education. This is a welcome step.



The additional focus on advanced skills development and preparing a global workforce through India International Skills Centres is a very welcome step. Moreover setting up of Digi Gaon will open new vistas for technology based education for our rural folks.

