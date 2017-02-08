POLY MEDICURE LIMITED, the leading manufacturers of medical devices and disposables under the brand name Polymed announced Financial Results for its Third Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2016. Mr. Himanshu Baid, MD – Poly Medicure Limited informed, “We have been expanding our penetration in the domestic market and product portfolio rapidly and the positive numbers are a result of it. Timely implementation of saving processes have also helped us beat market expectations and show good numbers.”
“Our exports to Europe have been on the rise and the pipeline also looks quite robust,” added Mr. Baid.
Highlights of the un-audited financial results as compared to the immediate last quarter are:
Highlights of the Results
HIGHLIGHTS OF QUARTER’S PERFORMANCE
- Revenue (turnover) increased by 8.74% to ` 11,594.21 Lacs.
- EBITA margin at 19.87%.
- Profit Before Tax increased by 16.75 % to ` 2,106.28 Lacs.
- Net Profit increased by 21.00% to `1,503.52 Lacs.
CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS
- The Board of Directors, declared 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2016-17, of Re. 1.00/- (Rupee One Only) per Equity Share i.e. @20% (Twenty) on equity shares of Rs. 5.00/- each fully paid-up of the Company.
- The Board of Directors, have recommended the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1 (One) new equity share of Rs. 5/- each for every 1 (One) existing equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders.