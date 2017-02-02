Source : Pidilite Industries Ltd Thursday, February 2, 2017 5:51PM IST (12:21PM GMT) (NSE:PIDILITIND) Pidilite Industries Posts 0.7% Quarterly Growth on Consolidated Sales, PAT Up 1.7% (YoY) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Pidilite Industries Limited, India’s leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.



FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



Consolidated Performance

Gross sales at Rs 1,431 Cr grew by 0.7% over the same quarter last year.

EBITDA, before non-operating income & exceptional items, stood at Rs 291 Cr for the quarter and declined by 0.8% over the same quarter last year.

Profit after tax in current quarter is Rs 203 Cr registering a growth of 1.7% over same quarter in the last year.

Standalone Performance

Gross sales at Rs 1,236 Cr declined by 1.6% over same quarter last year with underlying volume & mix declining 0.7%.

EBITDA, before non-operating income & exceptional items, at Rs 279 Cr is lower by 2.6% over the same quarter last year.

Profit after tax at Rs 204 Cr is higher than last year by 3.1%.

MD COMMENTS



Commenting on the quarter performance, Mr. Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Ltd, said:



Q3 2016-17:



“In a challenging demand environment, we have demonstrated resilience in our Q-3 performance. We supported our channel partners while making efforts to enhance our direct distribution coverage. We remain committed to grow our core categories and drive operational efficiencies.”



About Pidilite:



Pidilite Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India. Our products range also includes paint chemicals, automotive chemicals, art materials and stationery, fabric care, maintenance chemicals, industrial adhesives, industrial, textile resins and organic pigments & preparations. Most of the products have been developed through strong in-house R&D. Our brand name Fevicol has become synonymous with adhesives to millions in India and is ranked amongst the most trusted brands in the country. Some of our other major brands are MSeal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, Roff, Dr. Fixit, Fevicryl, Motomax and Hobby Ideas.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

