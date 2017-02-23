Paul Writer Announces Winners of Excellence in IT Marketing Awards

Paul Writer announced the winners of the Excellence in IT Marketing Awards, presented by Manipal Pro-Learn at its 5th Annual Great Indian IT Marketing Summit & Awards co-hosted by LinkedIn and with ITSMA as Knowledge Partner. The recognition program conducted at Shangri-La saw participation by the lead marketers of 100 technology firms. The awards were evaluated by an independent jury panel of industry leaders- Suvodeep Das, Vice President – Marketing, Sodexo; Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, Business Head-Tech-Telco, Auto, Financial Services, Facebook; Shantanu Bhanja, Chief Digital Officer, Hindustan Times Media Group and Oum Pradutt, Managing Director, Phase 1 Events & Entertainment.
The day-long program started with exclusive Masterclasses conducted by Rob Leavitt, SVP, ITSMA, Peter Yorke, CEO, Yorke Communications, Apurva Chamaria, Vice-President & Head – Corporate Marketing, HCL Technologies; and Jessie Paul, CEO, Paul Writer.
Speakers at the event included –
Sushma Rajagopalan, MD & CEO, ITC Infotech
Nand Kishore Badami, CMO (India & SAARC), Cisco
Sarika Naik, CMO, Capgemini
Sunder Sarangan, CMO, Persistent Systems
Matthew Marsh, SVP – Asia, Chime Sports Marketing
Vasantha V Kumar, Director of Marketing and Communications (India & South Asia), IBM
Krishnan Chatterjee, Head of Marketing (Indian Subcontinent), SAP
Sumit Khanna, Head of Enterprise Sales, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions
Partners enabling this forum are ITSMA (Knowledge Partner), LinkedIn (Co-Host), Yorke Communications (Masterclass Partner), Manipal ProLearn (Awards Partner), CMO Axis (Gifting Partner), India CHRO Forum (Community Partner), Hobnob (App Partner), Metricfox (Marketing Partner) and Phase 1 (Event Partner).
|Category
|Winner
|Marketing Team of the Year
|HCL Technologies
|Agency of the Year
|Langoor Digital
|Sustainability & CSR
|Fujitsu
|Sustainability & CSR
|ThoughtWorks
|Channel/Partner Marketing
|Infosys
|Customer Acquisition
|HCL Technologies
|Customer Acquisition
|CSS Corp
|Digital Media
|Dell EMC & CIO Association of India
|Digital Media
|Infosys
|Customer Community
|INDUS (Indian Users of SAP)