Paul Writer Announces Winners of Excellence in IT Marketing Awards

Paul Writer announced the winners of the Excellence in IT Marketing Awards, presented by Manipal Pro-Learn at its 5th Annual Great Indian IT Marketing Summit & Awards co-hosted by LinkedIn and with ITSMA as Knowledge Partner. The recognition program conducted at Shangri-La saw participation by the lead marketers of 100 technology firms. The awards were evaluated by an independent jury panel of industry leaders- Suvodeep Das, Vice President – Marketing, Sodexo; Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, Business Head-Tech-Telco, Auto, Financial Services, Facebook; Shantanu Bhanja, Chief Digital Officer, Hindustan Times Media Group and Oum Pradutt, Managing Director, Phase 1 Events & Entertainment.

The day-long program started with exclusive Masterclasses conducted by Rob Leavitt, SVP, ITSMA, Peter Yorke, CEO, Yorke Communications, Apurva Chamaria, Vice-President & Head – Corporate Marketing, HCL Technologies; and Jessie Paul, CEO, Paul Writer.

Speakers at the event included –

Sushma Rajagopalan, MD & CEO, ITC Infotech

Nand Kishore Badami, CMO (India & SAARC), Cisco

Sarika Naik, CMO, Capgemini

Sunder Sarangan, CMO, Persistent Systems

Matthew Marsh, SVP – Asia, Chime Sports Marketing

Vasantha V Kumar, Director of Marketing and Communications (India & South Asia), IBM

Krishnan Chatterjee, Head of Marketing (Indian Subcontinent), SAP

Sumit Khanna, Head of Enterprise Sales, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions



Partners enabling this forum are ITSMA (Knowledge Partner), LinkedIn (Co-Host), Yorke Communications (Masterclass Partner), Manipal ProLearn (Awards Partner), CMO Axis (Gifting Partner), India CHRO Forum (Community Partner), Hobnob (App Partner), Metricfox (Marketing Partner) and Phase 1 (Event Partner).

