Source : Paul Writer
Thursday, February 23, 2017 4:15PM IST (10:45AM GMT)
 
Paul Writer Announces Winners of Excellence in IT Marketing Awards
 
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Paul Writer announced the winners of the Excellence in IT Marketing Awards, presented by Manipal Pro-Learn at its 5th Annual Great Indian IT Marketing Summit & Awards co-hosted by LinkedIn and with ITSMA as Knowledge Partner.
 

Paul Writer announced the winners of the Excellence in IT Marketing Awards, presented by Manipal Pro-Learn at its 5th Annual Great Indian IT Marketing Summit & Awards co-hosted by LinkedIn and with ITSMA as Knowledge Partner. The recognition program conducted at Shangri-La saw participation by the lead marketers of 100 technology firms. The awards were evaluated by an independent jury panel of industry leaders- Suvodeep Das, Vice President – Marketing, Sodexo; Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, Business Head-Tech-Telco, Auto, Financial Services, Facebook; Shantanu Bhanja, Chief Digital Officer, Hindustan Times Media Group and Oum Pradutt, Managing Director, Phase 1 Events & Entertainment.

The day-long program started with exclusive Masterclasses conducted by Rob Leavitt, SVP, ITSMA, Peter Yorke, CEO, Yorke Communications, Apurva Chamaria, Vice-President & Head – Corporate Marketing, HCL Technologies; and Jessie Paul, CEO, Paul Writer. 

Speakers at the event included –

Sushma Rajagopalan, MD & CEO, ITC Infotech
Nand Kishore Badami, CMO (India & SAARC), Cisco
Sarika Naik, CMO, Capgemini
Sunder Sarangan, CMO, Persistent Systems
Matthew Marsh, SVP – Asia, Chime Sports Marketing
Vasantha V Kumar, Director of Marketing and Communications (India & South Asia), IBM
Krishnan Chatterjee, Head of Marketing (Indian Subcontinent), SAP
Sumit Khanna, Head of Enterprise Sales, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions
 
Partners enabling this forum are ITSMA (Knowledge Partner), LinkedIn (Co-Host), Yorke Communications (Masterclass Partner), Manipal ProLearn (Awards Partner), CMO Axis (Gifting Partner), India CHRO Forum (Community Partner), Hobnob (App Partner), Metricfox (Marketing Partner) and Phase 1 (Event Partner).
 

Category Winner
Marketing Team of the Year HCL Technologies
Agency of the Year Langoor Digital
Sustainability & CSR Fujitsu
Sustainability & CSR ThoughtWorks
Channel/Partner Marketing Infosys
Customer Acquisition HCL Technologies
Customer Acquisition CSS Corp
Digital Media Dell EMC & CIO Association of India
Digital Media Infosys
Customer Community INDUS (Indian Users of SAP) 

 
Media Contact Details

Jessie Paul, Paul Writer, , [email protected]

 

