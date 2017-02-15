NU Wins ‘Best Infrastructure of the Year’ Award at Indian Education Congress & Awards 2017

NIIT University (NU) has won the “Best Infrastructure of the Year” award at the Indian Education Congress & Awards 2017. Instituted by Franchise India, group of publications, the Indian Education Awards are one of the most prestigious awards that recognize excellence in the education sector. Into its 7th year now, these awards have become benchmarks in the education and training space in India.

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, NU is a unique initiative where a campus is established on a comprehensive long-term master plan keeping environmental considerations at the centre. The University is equipped with state-of-the-art technology-enabled methodology that is backed by a strong research-focused curriculum to facilitate continuous learning and development.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof V S Rao, President, NIIT University, said, “At NU, we believe that quality education can be imparted only through world-class technology-enabled infrastructure. The ‘green’ NIIT University campus is an example of how a modern campus can be created in the heart of the Arravalis, without disturbing the pristine surroundings. We have carefully developed a campus that offers all modern facilities and infrastructure, while sustaining and nurturing its surroundings. This award is a great honour and acknowledgement of the fact that we have successfully established a new model in holistic education that is dedicated to groom youth to take up the challenges of a fast-evolving knowledge economy.”



Since its inception in 2009, NIIT University has made significant progress in research and innovation in curriculum development and design. Conceptualized as an institute of excellence, NIIT University provides exceptional education based on the four Core Principles that make learning industry-linked, technology-based, research-driven and seamless. True to its core principles NU offers a unique curriculum that aims to shape young minds to play meaningful roles in today’s knowledge economy and promote entrepreneurship. The University offers Industry-linked courses like Integrated MBA Program in Business Analytics in collaboration with WNS, MTech (GIS) in collaboration with ESRI, MBA (Finance & Banking) in partnership with ICICI Bank, and MTech (Educational Technology) in collaboration with leading institutions in the country. The University is also building research capabilities in areas such as Biotechnology, Mobile Healthcare, Cognitive Radio, Educational Technology, and Next-generation Networks.

Recently, NU’s 6th Convocation ceremony was hosted at the University campus. Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog, handed over degree certificates to 380 students for successful completion of various programmes at NU. The top five students received the Dr Karan Singh Gold Medal 2016 and one of the students was awarded with the Ram Rajindra Malhotra Medal 2016 for exemplary performances in their respective fields. The students have been successfully placed in leading corporates across India like Amazon, IBM, PwC, Reliance Jio, Airtel, Just Dial, Cognizant Technologies, MakeMyTrip, Grofers, and Shopclues.

NU has been acknowledged as the “Best University in use of Technology in Teaching-Learning Practices” by Industry Association Assocham in 2013. NU has also been recognized as the Greenest University at Clean & Green India Awards 2016.