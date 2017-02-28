Source : NIIT Limited Tuesday, February 28, 2017 4:15PM IST (10:45AM GMT) (NSE: NIITLTD) NU Recognized as ‘Best Institution for Promoting Industry-academia Interface’ at 10th ASSOCHAM Higher Education Summit 2017 New Delhi, Delhi, India NIIT University (NU) has been recognized as the “Best Institution for promoting industry-academia interface” at the 10th ASSOCHAM Higher Education Summit 2017. NIIT University (NU) has been recognized as the “Best Institution for promoting industry-academia interface” at the 10th ASSOCHAM Higher Education Summit 2017. The award ceremony was felicitated by Shri Prakash Javadekar, Honourable Union HRD Minister, Government of India. The summit focused on the role and contribution of universities in building entrepreneurial ecosystems.



Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, NU, is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research oriented approach. Over the years, NU has been building extensive linkages with the industry – it has active collaboration with leading organizations like: Microsoft Research, IBM, WNS and PwC.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof. V S Rao, President, NIIT University, said, “NU has been developed as an institution of higher education that works closely with the industry to create higher education programs that are aligned to their needs. The industry-academia connect has been designed to create ‘leaders of tomorrow’ who can adapt to the fast-changing global economy and contribute meaningfully to the growth of their organizations and the society at large. I am grateful that our efforts are being recognized by the industry. I would like to thank ASSOCHAM for this honour and reiterate our commitment to further deepen the industry-academia alliance.”



Since its inception in 2009, NU has made significant progress in research and innovation in curriculum development and design. Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. The University has been offering Industry-linked courses like MBA Program in Business Analytics in collaboration with WNS, MTech (GIS) in collaboration with ESRI, MBA (Finance & Banking) in partnership with ICICI Bank, and MTech (Educational Technology) in collaboration with leading institutions in the country. The University is also building research capabilities in areas such as Biotechnology, Mobile Healthcare, Cognitive Radio, Educational Technology, and Next-generation Networks.



Recently, NU’s 6th Convocation ceremony was hosted at the University campus. Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog, handed over degree certificates to the graduating students for successful completion of various programmes at NU. The top five students received the Dr. Karan Singh Gold Medal 2016 and one of the students was awarded with the Ram Rajindra Malhotra Medal 2016 for exemplary performances in their respective fields. The students have been successfully placed in leading corporates across India like Amazon, IBM, PwC, Reliance Jio, Airtel, Just Dial, Cognizant Technologies, MakeMyTrip, Grofers, and Shopclues.



NU has been acknowledged as the "Best University in use of Technology in Teaching-Learning Practices" by Industry Association Assocham in 2013. NU has also been recognized as the 'Greenest University' at Clean & Green India Awards 2016.

