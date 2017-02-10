Mumbai’s Own SCIFEST for Little Adventurers at BKC by MLSI

While science may be a difficult subject for many students, it also is one of the most interesting and beneficial subject students will encounter. Mount Litera School International in association with Science Utsav brings the most exciting and unique science festival to Mumbai- ‘SCIFEST’. Exclusively curated to engage kids of age group 3 to 14, the fest will make science related learning fun like never before. Inspired by Harry Potter series, an entire segment will be dedicated to the series and will engage kids in magical activities and tricks using science.



This one-day event will allow kids to participate in thought provoking experiments, to get hands on learning experience and overcome their perception of science as being a difficult subject. Other important segments includes- Bubbleology, Sensory Organ, Liquid Nitrogen, Robo Soccer, and Fun with Electricity etc. The aim of this fest is to remove the fear of science in the minds of the kids and make learning simpler and interesting.

Dates: Saturday February 11th, 2017

Venue: Mount Litera School International, BKC, Bandra East

Age Group: 3 to 12 years

Entry: Rs. 399 per person (tickets available on Bookmyshow, Insider.in and Mycityforkids)



Get your tickets online on –

Book MyShow: https://goo.gl/Xra1cd

My City 4 Kids: https://goo.gl/AtR4Hq

Insider.in: https://goo.gl/oaLw94



The tickets would also be available at the venue.