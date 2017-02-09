Source : NIIT Limited Thursday, February 9, 2017 4:35PM IST (11:05AM GMT) (NSE: NIITLTD) MLSL Unveils “Practice Plus” – Breakthrough School Learning Solution by NIIT Nguru that Helps Students Achieve Higher Levels of Learning & Mastery of Concepts through Practice & Assessment Revolutionary features like student-practice engine, assessment conﬁgurator to enhance learning outcomes New Delhi, Delhi, India MLSL has unveiled “Practice Plus” – breakthrough school learning solution by NIIT Nguru that helps students achieve higher levels of Learning & Mastery of concepts through practice & assessment. It is a 360-degree online solution with features like student-practice engine, assessment conﬁgurator and detailed analytics that enables students identify and focus on improvement areas. MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative, has launched state-of-the-art NIIT Nguru Practice Plus – an academically designed online solution for K-12 that enables continuous practice and assessment. The online solution moves beyond assigning grades to providing deeper insights regarding student’s performance. Individualized practice supports each learner to help and practice at their own pace.



Nguru Practice Plus actively engages all stakeholders ranging from teachers to parents. It is a 360-degree online solution with features like student-practice engine, assessment conﬁgurator and detailed analytics that enables students identify and focus on improvement areas. It empowers teachers make informed decisions basis student’s performance and plan classroom instruction accordingly. Practice plus is designed to help students achieve higher levels of learning through practice to attain mastery across the concepts.



Speaking on the occasion Mr. Gavin Dabreo, CEO, MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), said, “Practice Plus is a breakthrough initiative by NIIT designed to make everyday practice of school curriculum more effective and result-oriented for students, teachers and parents. The online solution enables students to understand their own weakness, discover the gaps and thus excel in academics. Practice Plus is a stepping stone towards improved result through practice.”



Practice Plus helps:

Maximize student’s performance

Enables practice on weaker areas

Supports personalized learning paths

Allows flexible grouping of student’s level basis diagnostic reports

Enables self-monitoring of strengths and areas to be improved upon

Provides relevant insights for assessment planning

The product gives flexibility to chart out a course of practice to master the concepts as per the performance analysis. The comprehensive question bank enables assessment of both concepts and skills through variety of questions. Practice Plus enables anytime anywhere learning to help students improve and move to higher levels of learning



NIIT Nguru is a holistic range of School Learning Solutions which aims to make the vital process of teaching and learning simpler, thus bringing back the joy of learning for students.

