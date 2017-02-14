Mr. Chandrababu Naidu Hon’ble chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh inaugurated the conclave

More than 12000 women from diverse background like politics, social sector, education, sports, industry, media, cinema, arts & culture, judiciary and young aspiring girl students participated in NWP

​The first of its kind politically neutral platform for women across regions, religions, caste, culture, class, rural-urban backgrounds, MIT School of Government (MIT-SOG) successfully concluded the National Women’s Parliament (NWP) under the visionary leadership of Government of Andhra Pradesh in Amaravati. A three day conclave held from 10th to 12th February, the NWP received an overwhelming response with participation from over 12000 number of women from different walks of life.

Though the largest democracy, women in India find themselves under-represented and far-removed from decision making levels. The first edition of the National Women’s Parliament was aimed at guiding and nurturing young girl students to realize their potential and enable and encourage the social, political and economic empowerment of women in all strata of the society. Attended by more than 100 women Members of Legislative Assemblies and more than 20 women Members of Parliament of India, the event intended to establish direct connect with policy makers, leaders and other women of eminence about grass root challenges faced by young women in India.



Several other prominent personalities from different walks of life attended the event discussing about new ideas, concepts, theories and ideologies pertaining to women empowerment. Some of them present were Shri. Nara Chandrababu Naidu, CM, Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of Urban Development & I&B, Government of India, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Minister of civil aviation, Government of India, Dr. Kodela Rao, Speaker, Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Nobel Laureate H.H. Dalai Lama, Ms. Ela Bhatt, Ms. Ranjana Kumari, Kiran Bedi, PV Sindhu, Olympic silver medalist, Juhi Chawla, Well known actress, Katherine Hay, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, Manisha Koirala, Ms. Joyce Laboso, Deputy speaker, Kenaya, Meenakshi Lekhi, MP, BJP, Smriti Irani, Minister of textiles, GOI, Ms. Sumitra Mahajan, Speaker, Loksabha.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rahul Karad, Founder & Dean, MIT-SOG and convenor National Women’s Parliament said, “At MIT-SOG, we are committed to creating leaders for tomorrow. Through NWP we want to enable a structured and vibrant network of women representatives and aspiring girl student leaders across the nation. It was heartening to see so many women come to the forefront and put across new ideas and concepts about women empowerment and nation building. This is the first edition and we are honored to be associating with the Andhra Pradesh Government for this exemplary conclave. This conference will evolve very important policies for India and globe.”

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and chief patron National Women’s Parliament, said, “I am very happy to host this first of its kind event in Andhra Pradesh at holistic place Pavitra Sangam in this historic Amaravati city. I would like to congratulate Mr. Rahul Karad, MIT-SOG, Dr. Kodela Rao, Speaker Andhra Pradesh Assembly for successfully coordinating and managing the 1st National Women’s Parliament. I am confident that with all the blessings this new beginning will become history not only in India but all over the world. I am very happy that Rahul Karad has taken this initiative and approached Andhra Pradesh government for this event. When I was in Pune last year for Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad where MIT-SOG felicitated me with an ideal chief minister award then only Rahul shared this idea of doing National Women’s Parliament and since then we have worked together to make this happen. So many excellent women from different walks of life assembled here and shared their valuable guidance. This platform will give new direction to globe. Every women should dare to dream and strive to achieve. Hard work and confidence will truly empower the women and I am extremely happy and hopeful for better future looking at tremendous response to 1st National Women Parliament. Till the time any other big state decides to host Women’s parliament Andhra Pradesh will continue to host this event every year.”



This women’s Parliament had also seen the innovative Women Youth Connect round table, an activity to facilitate experience sharing among young women from diverse backgrounds like politics, social sector, education, sports, industry, media, cinema, arts & culture, judiciary and young aspiring women students. This was also a plat-form for interaction between these young women leaders from different fields and women legislators, parliamentarians and NGO/CSR representatives of India. These ex-changes and interactions will create fresh ideas to address the problems faced by young women of the country.