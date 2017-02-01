Master Chef Varun Imandar and Chef Dinesh Patel Create Magic with USA Pears at India Food Forum

Recognized worldwide of their unsurpassed quality, USA Pears just brought Mumbai a blast of healthy and delicious culinary excellence! Pear Bureau Northwest India, organized a unique master class with celebrity Chefs Varun Imamdar and Dinesh Patel at the India Food Forum, 2017. The master class held at MMRDA Ground Bandra Kurla Complex, got people the opportunity to witness the making of some unique creations and also taste numerous scrumptious recipes made with the best variety of USA-grown pears.



Chef Varun and Chef Dinesh created culinary magic with the most scrumptious USA Pear varieties that took the audience by a storm. “USA pears are second to none when it comes to flavor and freshness. From welcome drinks to desserts, these pears have the potential of becoming the star ingredient of any recipe,” said Chef Varun.

Mr. Keith Sunderlal, India Representative, USA Pears added, "Pears are highly nutritional, delightfully juicy and elusively flavored sweet fruit that can add a whole lot of value to the physical well-being. It is our constant endeavor to reach out to maximum consumers in India and introduce them to the freshness and taste of USA Pears. We are certain that our master class at the Indian Food Forum will help us create a Pear-fect bond with our consumers. "

All the pear lovers can visit www.usapears.org for more pear facts and recipes



About Pear Bureau Northwest – USA Pears

The Pear Bureau Northwest was established in 1931 as a nonprofit marketing organization to promote the fresh pears grown in Oregon and Washington. Today, the United States is the third largest pear-producing country in the world, and Oregon and Washington comprise the nation’s largest pear growing region with nearly 1,600 growers producing 84% of all fresh pears grown in the United States. Pears grown in these two Pacific Northwest states are distributed under the “USA Pears” brand.

About The SCS Group

The SCS Group is an agribusiness consulting firm based in Gurgaon, specializing in marketing, international trade and communications strategy related to food, beverage and agricultural products. The firm has an intimate understanding of the evolving tastes and purchasing patterns of premium foods by the Indian consumer as their disposable incomes grow and they integrate into the global economy. The SCS Group represents the California Walnut Commission in India.

Photo Caption: Keith Sunderlal, India Representative, USA Pears with Foreign Agricultural Service Area Director, Cynthia Guven, USA,Consul General, Thomas L. Vajda, US Consulate, Mumbai accompanied by Adam Branson, Senior Agriculture Attaché, US Consulate Mumbai attend the master classes