Logistic Firm Maple Packers and Movers Unveiled by Maple Logistics Private Limited

There is no denial in the fact that with an increase in globalization the need to flourish and setup businesses globally has aroused drastically. No wonder with the relocation of business comes the relocation of homes as well. Even though packing and moving your household and office belongings is preferred by most, the lack of time has made this impossible. This is where logistic companies come into scenario.



Keeping all the above-mentioned parameters in consideration, Maple Logistics Private Limited recently unveiled Maple Packers and Movers- a logistic firm in India. The decision was taken after long consideration and a desire to facilitate all the people across the Indian sub-continent, by making their relocation process a hassle-free chore.



The dedicated workforce of Maple Packers and Movers ensure that the corporate and household items are relocated without any damage or compromise to them. The firm holds specialization in catering services like Home and Corporate Relocation Services, Packing and Unpacking Services, Car and Bike Carrier Services, Pet relocation, Plants relocation, Loading and Unloading services and many more.



Our Clientele



Maple is associated with big industry names like Indian Oil, Reliance Industries, Dabur India, Parle Agro. BHEL, Balco, Saint Gobain, Luminous, AGC and many more prestigious clientele. Our success lies in the success of our clients and this zeal drives us to attract more and more brands to be colligated with us.



Accolades & Awards



Maple Packers & Movers has been awarded with some of the most prestigious accolades. Owing to its continuous efforts to serve the customers the best, the firm successfully bagged the Award of Excellence in the year 2010. This marked the commencement of the it’s journey towards earning more laurels like –

Container Transport Operator of the Year

Mahindra Transport Excellence Award in the year 2013

Northern India Multimodal Logistics Awards on 7 th March 2014

On the launch event, Mr. Nitin Agarwal Director, Maple Logistic Pvt Ltd had to say the following, “We are well aware of the fact that relocation is not a cake walk. Be it your home relocation or office relocation, everyone needs a peace of mind to ensure that the entire task is done flawlessly. Keeping these very parameters in mind, we have worked tirelessly and aimed our efforts in making your relocation process an easy one. With our efficacious packers and movers services, we ensure that relocation will be a task that you will not get scared off.”



Maple Packers and Movers is a trustworthy firm and the perfect destination for all those who look forward to ensure that their relocation process does not become a pain for them.