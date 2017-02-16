Lights, Camera, Forevermark Diamonds

As the much-awaited event of Hollywood arrives, The 89th Academy Awards, Forevermark diamonds creates an exclusive collection to be showcased on the red carpet. With a stunning range of statement earrings, dazzling necklaces, striking bracelets and cocktail rings, the collection will be showcased at the elite Oscar suite in Los Angeles where celebrity stylists will be invited for a private viewing and selection of the pieces.



This year’s jewellery round up ensures no shortage of glamour. Created with stunning Forevermark Diamonds, the pieces include concept earrings worn multiple ways, dazzling ear cuffs, stunning diamond studded cocktail rings, dramatic bracelets and eye-catching necklaces.

These beautiful pieces are created by select Forevermark Jewellers across the country namely Anmol Jewellers, C. Krishniah Chetty & Sons, Diamond Tree, Hazoorilal Legacy, JoyAlukkas India Limited, Khimji Jewellers, Kundan Jewellers, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., Manek Gems, Narayan Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., NAC Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., ORRA, Sawansukha Jewellers, Vaibhav Empire Pvt. Ltd., Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ) as well as the exquisite Artermis collection by Bibhu Mohapatra.

Emphasizing individuality in every piece – Forevermark’s 2017 red carpet collection offers a plethora of glamorous options crafted with beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds where less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are worthy of the Forevermark inscription.

This collection’s decorative richness is sure to dazzle the red carpet this season!



Social Media Handles –

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/forevermarkindia/?brand_redir=137883852906253

Twitter: @Forevermark