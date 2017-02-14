Launch of RPL under PMKVY 2.0 by IL&FS Skills

IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd (IL&FS Skills) a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) launched Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme in the Apparel sector under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 2.0, the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India at Shivalik Prints a leading knitwear manufacturer & exporter at Faridabad. The ceremony was attended by senior members of Apparel Made-ups & Home furnishing Sector Skill Council, Managing Director & senior management of Shivalik Prints, Editor in Chief of Apparel Online magazine, IL&FS Skills team & candidates to be trained under RPL. Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) aims to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce of the country to National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), which is a competency-based framework that organizes all qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills and aptitude. RPL is a platform to provide recognition to the informal learning or learning through work to get equal acceptance as the formal levels of education.

The programme aims to impart skills training for existing workers to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce to the NSQF under PMKVY 2.0 RPL scheme. RPL focuses on enhancing the career/employability opportunities of an individual as well as provide alternative routes to higher education. It also envisages to provide opportunities for reducing inequalities based on privileging certain forms of knowledge over others. It is a process of assessment of an individual’s prior learning to give due importance to learning as an outcome rather than learning as a process.

IL&FS Skills has conducted RPL program for multiple sectors ranging from Agriculture, Apparel, Leather, Tourism & Hospitality, RPL of Rashtrapati Bhawan employees, CRFP jawans and street vendors through FSSAI in past as well under the aegis of NSDC, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. This initiative of RPL under the PMKVY 2 is expected to enable a large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training, which will help them secure a better livelihood.