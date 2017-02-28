Source : IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd Tuesday, February 28, 2017 10:30AM IST (5:00AM GMT) Launch of RPL (Agri) Under PMKVY by IL&FS Skills at Gujarat Gujarat, India IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd (IL&FS Skills) a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) launched Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme in the Agriculture sector under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India at IL&FS Institute of Skills, Gordaka (Botad-Gujarat) on 25th January 2017. IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd (IL&FS Skills) a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) launched Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme in the Agriculture sector under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India at IL&FS Institute of Skills, Gordaka (Botad -Gujarat) on 25th January 2017.



The ceremony was attended by Dr T.D Maniya, MLA of Botad Constituency and Mr. Pratapbhai Yadav, President of District Panchayat and Sarpanch of Gordaka village, press members, IIS Gordaka team and candidates of Agri RPL. Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) aims to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce of the country to National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), which is a competency based framework that organizes all qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills and aptitude. RPL is a platform to provide recognition to the informal learning or learning through work to get equal acceptance as the formal levels of education.



The programme aims to impart skills training for existing workers to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce to the NSQF under PMKVY 2.0 RPL scheme. RPL focuses on enhancing the career/employability opportunities of an individual as well as provide alternative routes to higher education. It also envisages providing opportunities for reducing inequalities based on privileging certain forms of knowledge over others. It is a process of assessment of an individual’s prior learning to give due importance to learning as an outcome rather than learning as process.



The Project Launch Ceremony was attended by over 300+ youth and was the first batch launch in the region. The ceremony included welcome speech by hon’ble guests and trainers. The candidate welcome kits including a t-shirt, cap, notebook, pen etc. were distributed along with other course material and domain books.



IL&FS Skills has conducted RPL program for multiple sectors including Agriculture, Apparel, Leather, Tourism & Hospitality, RPL of Rashtrapati Bhawan employees, CRFP jawans and street vendors through FSSAI in past as well, under the aegis of NSDC, and MSDE. This initiative of RPL under the PMKVY is expected to enable a large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training, which will help them secure a better livelihood.

