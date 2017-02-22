Launch of RPL (Agri) Under PMKVY by IL&FS Skills at Andhra Pradesh

IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd. (IL&FS Skills) a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) launched Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme in the Agriculture sector under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India at IL&FS Institute of Skills Dattalur in Nellore (A.P). The ceremony was attended by Dr. Sridhar, Joint Director and other senior members of the Animal Husbandry Department, Nellore District senior, Local Veterinary Doctor of Duttalur, Mr. Venkateshwara, Manager of Vijaya Dairy and representatives of the NGO – SEEDS along with local farmers. Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) aims to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce of the country to National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), which is a competency based framework that organizes all qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills and aptitude.

RPL is platform to provide recognition to informal learning and to establish that academics is not the only route towards becoming a professional and learning on the job is an equally valid learning experience. By according value to on-the-job learning, RPL is levelling the playing field between academically or formally trained workers and the unskilled or informally trained work force of the country.

RPL focuses on enhancing the career/employability opportunities of an individual as well as provide alternative routes to higher education. It also envisages providing opportunities for reducing inequalities based on privileging certain forms of knowledge over others. It is a process of assessment of an individual’s prior learning to give due importance to learning as an outcome rather than learning as process. This is the first RPL project in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Dr. Sridhar gave insights on various technologies for knowledge enhancement of the candidates like Hydrophonic Unit, Azzola (a new variety of Green fodder), vermi-compost technology & goat farming technology. He assured complete support for effective implementation of RPL project in the district and applauded the initiative taken by IL&FS Skills under the aegis of MSDE along with NSDC. Mr. Venkateshwara also assured his complete support in terms of sharing details of the Farmer’s Group so more farmers can benefit from RPL programme under PMKVY.

IL&FS Skills has conducted RPL programmeI in past as well, under the aegis of NSDC, and MSDE. This initiative of RPL under the PMKVY is expected to enable a large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training, which will help them secure a better livelihood.