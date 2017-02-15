Source : Lakeside Chalet – Mumbai, Marriott Executive Apartments (Powai) Wednesday, February 15, 2017 2:40PM IST (9:10AM GMT) Lakeside Chalet – Mumbai, Marriott Executive Apartments Hosted a Pre-Valentine Bash – Paws at Brunch for Pets and their Parents Marriott Executive Apartments in association with Paws Pop Up hosted a fun afternoon for pets to bond along with their families Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Lakeside Chalet – Mumbai, Marriott Executive Apartments (Powai) hosted a fun filled pre Valentine bash for pet lovers along with their pets on Saturday, 11th February 2017 from 12noon to 5pm at Crimson- their pet friendly restaurant. Lakeside Chalet – Mumbai, Marriott Executive Apartments (Powai) hosted a fun filled pre Valentine bash for pet lovers along with their pets on Saturday, 11th February 2017 from 12noon to 5pm at Crimson- their pet friendly restaurant.



Hosted in association with ‘Paws Pop Up’, the event was a pre-registered event only, and turned out to be a (p)awsome afternoon for all canine lovers and their pets! The event offered a scrumptious 3 course set menu specially curated for dogs keeping in mind their nutritional requirement and preferences along with a special a la carte menu for pet parents who enjoyed their meal along with their pets at Crimson.



The fun afternoon witnessed 20 dogs ranging from Cocker spaniels, Labradors, Golden Retriever to Siberian husky enjoying the event. The afternoon also consisted of a plethora of activities that the pet and their parents indulged in like canine agility and bonding games, behavioral training sessions, grooming as well as dog behavior tips from a reputed canine behavior specialist from the Paws Pop Up team.



Speaking about the Paws Pop Up Brunch, Mr. Nicholas Dumbell – GM, Lakeside Chalet – Mumbai, Marriott Executive Apartments said “We are extremely happy to have witnessed a positive response to an event of such nature. Being a pet friendly property, we understand the inexpressible bond of love people share with their pets and hence we wanted to create an atmosphere which allowed both the pet and their owners to have a fantastic time!"



It was a wonderful afternoon as different pets and their families came together to celebrate the purest form of love- that of a pet and its parent.

