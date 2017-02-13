Kings and Queens Online League (KQOL) – SERIES-II 6 Max Special

​Kqpoker.com is honoured to announce the continuance of its flagship event Kings and Queens Online League (KQOL). KQOL SERIES-II 6Max Special is an exceptional online poker event, focusing on Indian poker players. KQOL is a unique series of events which has the potential to be a milestone in the field of poker in India.

One of the unique features which separate KQOL SERIES-II 6Max Special from the previous KQOL is the 6 Max Special. In 6 Max Special the maximum number of players in a table is limited to 6. The event offers a winning amount of Rs. 2 million/Rs. 20 Lacs GTD. Running for 5 days commencing from 15th till the 19th of February. Four tournaments will be running each day at 1:00PM, 4:00PM, 7:00PM and 10:00PM. The main objective of KQOL SERIES-II is to deliver a superlative and incomparable poker playing experience to our members by hosting a variety of tournaments and events. This premium and rich online poker event is a continuation to the previously exceptionally successful Kings and Queens Poker Series (KQPS). The event consists of 15 different tournaments with a total guaranteed prize pool of Rs. 2 million/Rs. 20 Lacs!

The main event is the highlight of this online poker league, which is a 3.5L GTD RE event which will be hosted on 18th of February at 10:00pm. Apart from the prize money offered on each tournament, the players who top the leader board will get other exciting rewards.

The major highlights of Kings and Queens Poker League (KQOL) SERIES-II 6Max Special:



The more tournaments you win, the more leaderboard points you receive. These points you collect by winning tournaments will determine your rank in the KQOL leaderboard.

Leader board points depend on the field of the tournament and the volume of buy-ins. The more tournaments you win, the more leader board points you collect. These points that you collect by playing will determine your leader board ranking.

Exciting prizes and offers are given to the 5 players who come on top of the KQOL leaderboard :

1st place: Rs.80,000 + an offer to become a kqpoker pro.

2nd place: Rs. 50,000

3rd place: Rs. 35,000

4th place: Rs. 20,000

place: Rs. 20,000 5th place: Rs. 15,000

30% TDS (Tax Deduction at Source) will be applicable for any withdrawals over Rs. 10, 000.

